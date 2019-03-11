SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch and ISS Docking in Pictures

Harley-Davidson to Make Electric Bikes for Kids

The frames of the two bikes are made of aluminum, and they both use composite wheels. The smaller version weighs 17 lbs, while the larger one 19 lbs (7.7 and 8.6 kg, respectively). Part of its strategy to expand its electric portfolio, Harley said last week it acquired StaCyc, a three-year-old startup that makes electric-powered two-wheelers for kids. Called eDrive, the range comprises two models, the 12 and the 16 – named so after the dimensions of the wheels.Both the $629 12eDrive and the $699 16eDrive are currently listed as sold out on the company’s website , but Harley’s money means more are coming in the months ahead.“We’re thrilled to have StaCyc become part of the Harley-Davidson family,” said in a statement Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson VP of marketing.“The StaCyc team shares the same vision we have for building the next generation of riders globally, and we believe that together, we will have a significant impact in bringing the fun and enjoyment of riding to kids everywhere.”The products StaCyc will be making with the help of Harley will be sold through some of the bike builders dealers and through StaCyc’s existing network. They will be available from later this year.There’s no word yet on whether the two-bike line of products will be expanded to include more. Both of the existing models are powered by lithium-ion batteries that can provide up to 60 minutes of power, depending on a variety of factors. An equal amount of time is needed to recharge the batteries once depleted.The frames of the two bikes are made of aluminum, and they both use composite wheels. The smaller version weighs 17 lbs, while the larger one 19 lbs (7.7 and 8.6 kg, respectively).

