autoevolution
 

Philadelphia Man Tries to Prevent Car Thief from Taking His Acura, Dies

19 Jun 2019, 12:03 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
There is a good reason why police would never recommend tackling a car thief on your own, even if you see them jumping in your vehicle and driving off: it’s for your own safety.
21 photos
2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition
A 29-year-old from North Philadelphia was killed last Friday, when he saw another man inside his 2006 Acura and he rushed to stop him from speeding away with the car. In the process, the victim got dragged by his own car and died.

The incident occurred at a gas station, where the victim had stopped to fuel up, NBC Philadelphia reports. He went inside to pay and, when he came back out, he noticed someone else in the driver seat of his car. He ran to the vehicle and tried to fight off the thief, but wasn’t able to.

Then, in desperation, thinking the thief was about to drive off with his Acura, the victim grabbed hold of the car and didn’t let go. The thief still drove off, dragging the man for some distance as he sped towards a nearby intersection. Here, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a convenience store.

The report says that the victim was rushed to the hospital right after the accident, but was pronounced dead. The suspect fled on foot and, as of the time of writing, police are still to make any arrests.

As with every other incident of this type, here comes the recommendation from the police: if you see someone burglarizing or about to steal your car, make sure you get everything on camera – preferably, the face of the suspect, as well. Call 911 and wait for the officers to arrive, never engage the suspect on your own because you never know the lengths they might be willing to go to get your car.

This young man’s death is proof of that.
Acura car thieves police death Philadelphia accident
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
LEXUS GX 460LEXUS GX 460 Large SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe CompactPEUGEOT 2008PEUGEOT 2008 CrossoverPORSCHE 718 SpyderPORSCHE 718 Spyder Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982) CoupeAll car models  
 
 