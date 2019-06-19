Philadelphia Man Tries to Prevent Car Thief from Taking His Acura, Dies

There is a good reason why police would never recommend tackling a car thief on your own, even if you see them jumping in your vehicle and driving off: it’s for your own safety.
A 29-year-old from North Philadelphia was killed last Friday, when he saw another man inside his 2006 Acura and he rushed to stop him from speeding away with the car. In the process, the victim got dragged by his own car and died.
The incident occurred at a gas station, where the victim had stopped to fuel up, NBC Philadelphia reports. He went inside to pay and, when he came back out, he noticed someone else in the driver seat of his car. He ran to the vehicle and tried to fight off the thief, but wasn’t able to.
Then, in desperation, thinking the thief was about to drive off with his Acura, the victim grabbed hold of the car and didn’t let go. The thief still drove off, dragging the man for some distance as he sped towards a nearby intersection. Here, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a convenience store.
The report says that the victim was rushed to the hospital right after the accident, but was pronounced dead. The suspect fled on foot and, as of the time of writing, police are still to make any arrests.
As with every other incident of this type, here comes the recommendation from the police: if you see someone burglarizing or about to steal your car, make sure you get everything on camera – preferably, the face of the suspect, as well. Call 911 and wait for the officers to arrive, never engage the suspect on your own because you never know the lengths they might be willing to go to get your car.
This young man’s death is proof of that.
