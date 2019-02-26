NASA Readies New Experiments for the Moon, Plans to Launch Them This Year

Jerry Seinfeld Sues Car Dealer For Allegedly Fake 1958 Porsche Carrera Speedster

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will not have his reputation as a reputable car collector be tarnished by claims that he knowingly sold a fake. So he’s suing a car dealer which, he claims, sold him the alleged fake. 28 photos



Some time later, the company sued Seinfeld under claims that he had sold them a fake – and knowingly so, they said in court documents. At the time, an attorney for the actor vehemently denied the allegations, urging the buyer to provide proof to substantiate their claims.



As a means to prove that he did nothing wrong, Seinfeld is now suing the original seller of the car, European Collectibles. According to



Moreover, he is not contesting the claim that the Porsche is fake, but maintains he took the original seller at their word when they presented him with the certificate.



“Jerry's suing to get European Collectibles to cover his damages if the court finds the car's certification is indeed bogus,” the celebrity publication notes.



