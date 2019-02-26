autoevolution

Jerry Seinfeld Sues Car Dealer For Allegedly Fake 1958 Porsche Carrera Speedster

26 Feb 2019, 10:41 UTC
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will not have his reputation as a reputable car collector be tarnished by claims that he knowingly sold a fake. So he’s suing a car dealer which, he claims, sold him the alleged fake.
In 2013, Seinfeld purchased a 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster from European Collectibles for $1.2 million. The car dealer, which claimed to have restored the car to mint condition, also provided a certificate for it. It was believed to be one of the 13 cars ever made, and the only one finished in a special color called Auratium Green.

The Porsche was part of the Seinfeld Collection for 3 years, when it was unloaded with many other items that brought the comedian a profit of $22 million. This particular vehicle was purchased by Fica Frio Ltd. For $1.54 million.

Some time later, the company sued Seinfeld under claims that he had sold them a fake – and knowingly so, they said in court documents. At the time, an attorney for the actor vehemently denied the allegations, urging the buyer to provide proof to substantiate their claims.

As a means to prove that he did nothing wrong, Seinfeld is now suing the original seller of the car, European Collectibles. According to TMZ, he is arguing that the entire dispute should be carried out between European Collectibles and Fica Frio Ltd., since he bought and later sold what he believed to have been an original rare Porsche.

Moreover, he is not contesting the claim that the Porsche is fake, but maintains he took the original seller at their word when they presented him with the certificate.

“Jerry's suing to get European Collectibles to cover his damages if the court finds the car's certification is indeed bogus,” the celebrity publication notes.

In a statement to the same media outlet, Seinfeld’s attorney, Orin Snyder, says, “Jerry has no liability in this matter, but he wants to do the right thing, and is therefore bringing this action to hold European Collectibles accountable for its own certification of authenticity, and to allow the court to determine the just outcome.”
