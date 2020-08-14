Full-Size Tesla Cybertruck Replica Looks like a Chinese Copy, Is Not Electric

There's very little point in making a replica of a car you can actually buy, which is why most such efforts focus on exotic models that are way too expensive to dream about owning one day.
That's one way of looking at things. Another would be to copy something that is unavailable in that particular region, which is what the Tesla Cybertruck will be for the whole of Europe. Elon Musk said that the Old Continent might get a smaller truck in the coming years, but there's no certainty over when, how, or even if that will happen.
Not the type to waste time or leave things to fate, an outfit in Bosnia and Herzegovina called Stark has come up with a full-scale Tesla Cybertruck replica that may not look identical to the functional prototype Elon Musk and Jay Leno drove, but captures the vehicle's spirit perfectly.
Believe us when we say we've looked at the pictures and the footage dozens of times before coming to the conclusion it's not a CGI hoax, but the real thing. It's getting almost impossible to tell these days due to the ever-increasing quality of the digitally created images, but there are a few things that made us lean toward giving this the seal of approval.
The most important of them is the fact that this Tesla Cybertruck does not look 100 percent right. Of course, the fact that the close-up video is shot with a wide-angle lens that distorts the image doesn't help, but even so, you can tell not all the proportions and details are there. A CGI artist would have been able to reproduce the divisive design of the pickup truck more accurately, though that's obviously not proof in itself of the project authenticity.
A comment on one of the Instagram posts showing the vehicle says the replica is not driven by electricity, though it doesn't go into any more detail. At the same time, you can clearly hear the word "diesel" at the start of the Facebook clip, and even though that could be referring to anything - from the engine of a car nearby to Mr. Vin himself - it would make perfect sense for such a build to be powered by a diesel engine.
Looking at it, it reminds us of the famous Chinese copies of the BMW X5 or Range Rover Evoque - those vehicles that resemble the original a lot but get a few of the proportions wrong which proves to be enough to make the whole thing rather comical. Still, for a DIY project without any source material available, we'd say the team at Stark did a mighty good job.
Not the type to waste time or leave things to fate, an outfit in Bosnia and Herzegovina called Stark has come up with a full-scale Tesla Cybertruck replica that may not look identical to the functional prototype Elon Musk and Jay Leno drove, but captures the vehicle's spirit perfectly.
Believe us when we say we've looked at the pictures and the footage dozens of times before coming to the conclusion it's not a CGI hoax, but the real thing. It's getting almost impossible to tell these days due to the ever-increasing quality of the digitally created images, but there are a few things that made us lean toward giving this the seal of approval.
The most important of them is the fact that this Tesla Cybertruck does not look 100 percent right. Of course, the fact that the close-up video is shot with a wide-angle lens that distorts the image doesn't help, but even so, you can tell not all the proportions and details are there. A CGI artist would have been able to reproduce the divisive design of the pickup truck more accurately, though that's obviously not proof in itself of the project authenticity.
A comment on one of the Instagram posts showing the vehicle says the replica is not driven by electricity, though it doesn't go into any more detail. At the same time, you can clearly hear the word "diesel" at the start of the Facebook clip, and even though that could be referring to anything - from the engine of a car nearby to Mr. Vin himself - it would make perfect sense for such a build to be powered by a diesel engine.
Looking at it, it reminds us of the famous Chinese copies of the BMW X5 or Range Rover Evoque - those vehicles that resemble the original a lot but get a few of the proportions wrong which proves to be enough to make the whole thing rather comical. Still, for a DIY project without any source material available, we'd say the team at Stark did a mighty good job.