Full Pearl White on Nipsey Rolls-Royce Cullinan Doesn't Even Care if It's a Black Badge

In an automotive world overrun by crossovers, SUVs, and trucks (both ICE-powered and of the novel EV variety), is anyone surprised that some of the most hyped introductions across the North American market are stuff like the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2024 Lexus TX siblings, the 2024 Tacoma, or the all-new third-gen Lexus GX off-road SUV?
Sure, the Americans also have their all-stars like the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor or Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison, but the Europeans don't really care about their struggles. The Bavarians from BMW follow through with their 'let's get everyone fully enraged' agenda, and even Mercedes has joined the polemics for the upcoming G60 BMW 5 Series versus W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class brawls. Meanwhile, there are also those who stand impartial and uncaring of the commotion around them.
For example, the Roll-Royce Cullinan has climbed to the top of custom aftermarket preferences with its boxy styling, coach doors, and options of bespoke pleasure of the Black Badge variety and seemingly doesn't care in the least bit about what happens around it. No matter how hard the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus S and Performante, or Maserati Levante strive to defeat its stratospheric ultra-luxury super-SUV throne, the mighty Cullinan easily stands tall in its bid to impress all the ritzy crowds.
And it will probably start fighting for the tuning and personalization throne only when the 710-hp Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp BMW XM Label Red new kids on the block come out to play. Until then, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their outrage for their (deeply hurt) Rolls-Royce feelings. This 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan RS Edition doesn't even care about its Black Badge sentiments, apparently, if we are to positively judge the abandonment of the usually dark and menacing demeanor.
That was achieved through the full Pearl White customization of the exterior, which includes an RS-style chrome delete and rework in Pearl White of all trim elements, including the front grille plastics and Spirt of Ecstasy statue! As far as we can tell, the only touches of a different color are the Nipsey blues tucked on the 3D waterfall grille, on the inside of the door handles, on the two-tone badges, and the aftermarket wheels. By the way, if there is one reason why this all-white Roll doesn't feel like a snowflake turned into an elephant is that proportions are much better than with OEM wheels – the RS Edition wheels fitted with big caps and a combo of Pearl White with Nipsey are humongous 26 inchers!
As always, the custom project also gained a few options to protect both the vehicle and the intimacy of its occupants – including ceramic paint coating protection, plus a wrap-around nano-ceramic window tint (plus windshield). Additionally, the big Cullinan also hunkers slightly down via the 15-mm lowered suspension. On the other hand, the aftermarket outlet did not touch the Nipsey interior and also didn't fiddle with the technical specifications of the iconic 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 – which comes in two varieties of 563 or 591 horsepower for the 'normal' or Cullinan Black Badge versions, respectively.
