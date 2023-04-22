Blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge on Matching Forged AGLs Is the Top Face of Happiness

With Lady Spring in full swing, it is not beyond logic to start thinking about the joyousness of summer – which is just around the corner, as some would say. And maybe it's the best time to start thinking about the perfect ride to ensure you'll never feel blue. So, to fight fire with fire, here's a blue, custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
In the stratosphere of the automotive industry, one can find mega-posh limousines from Maybach, exotic high-performance machines signed by Bugatti, as well as ultra-luxury super-SUVs from Rolls-Royce! Well, if the two examples are decidedly traditional, of course, the third one is not. But these are the crazy dealings of the contemporary automotive industry, where crossovers and SUVs have become objects of adoration that can pack as much luxury as a small private island and as much oomph as a supercar.
The examples are more wide-ranging than ever, considering the small window of opportunity automakers have had since the advent of these flagship CUVs like the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, plus the impending apparition of the 715-hp, V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue along with the 738-hp plug-in hybrid BMW XM Label Red. But, as always, there are heroes and villains, even if some of them look like your granny's long-lost wardrobe chest while others seem like a perfect fit for Porky Pig's next ride.
Speaking of behemoths, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is undoubtedly not your first pick for choosing a sight for sore eyes if you ask around. However, that hasn't stopped the BMW Group subsidiary from reaching its best-ever sales last year, complete with $500k average transaction prices. And a considerable influence over the outcome of the exotic British automaker's financial results had the posh SUV's ability to morph into whatever the customer desired. Of course, Rolls-Royce also helped wannabe clients spend a fortune on OEM upgrades, which is probably why many of them decided to choose the excellent Black Badge series.
It is not only more powerful than a standard Cullinan, but the Black Badge also comes with many possibilities for personalization. So, it's probably the best of both worlds – custom choice and a surge from 563 to 591 horsepower for the ubiquitous 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 mill tucked under the hood. Speaking of bespoke ideas, how about an example that also brings something neat from the aftermarket realm? So, the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, have uncovered yet another potentially outrageous Cullinan, all thanks to Fort Lauderdale, Florida's Experience Auto Group, which has a 2021 example up for grabs.
There is also nothing like a great presentation setting, of course, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge was set against a contrasting blue-yellow wall to accentuate its stunning exterior. The latter is also greater than the sum of its parts thanks to the addition of AG Luxury AGL60 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels featuring a gloss black and color-matched blue top face for the luxurious finish. By the way, if you are not the one to fancy a modern Rolls-Royce high rider with coach doors, maybe we can entice you to something a little more traditional yet equally outrageous.
So, cue over to the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have a 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their destroyed Super Duty passion. As such, meet their latest ride, a Ford F-450 dually dressed almost exclusively in white to signal that it abandoned grime and dirt for 'just a touch' of slime. Kidding aside, that would be a Pearl Metallic colorway sprinkled with Slime to contrast the all-black interior properly. Powered by the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel to make sure nothing can stand in its way, the Super Duty has 475 horsepower, 1,050 lb-ft (1,424 Nm) of mountain-moving torque, and a promised sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph) in nine seconds, along with a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
Those figures are a little daring, for sure, especially when looking past the RS Edition slime touches that are everywhere around the exterior to the other 'perks' – such as the 12-inch (30.5 cm) Any Level Lift kit, the new sub-frame, powder-coated suspension, or the 30-inch wheel and tire package. Those are just a few of the additional custom goodies, but the company is not saying if this Super Duty was created like this for sale or at the behest of a prominent customer. Anyway, we will not complain either way – we are still too busy staring at the crazy changes!
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badges are just like any other vehicle – they can also get traded occasionally, remember? Luckily, this unit was owned by just a single Rolls-Royce customer, and the factory warranty is still in effect – but do not even dare ask about the pricing because that means you'll just have to contact the dealership yourself through the habitual DM procedure and face the potential 'if you have to ask…' banter. Anyway, far from us to inquire about the quotation because we are here just to dream about the summer blues – and muse about the rare Galileo Blue over Grace White and Muscari Blue hide finishes, among other things.
