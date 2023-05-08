901-HP Widebody Lambo Urus Laughs in the Face of Purosangue and XM Label Red Jeopardy

The automotive industry's crossover, SUV, and truck craze might look like it has already hit the summit, but there is still a long way to go before reaching the stratosphere. Although, with some help from the aftermarket realm, some nameplates are already well on their way to establishing a basecamp somewhere around there.
Sometimes, it feels like the fate of passenger cars is sealed in the doom of relentless passion and love for all shapes and sizes of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. You can have about anything these days, from tiny Ford EcoSport subcompacts to mighty Rolls-Royce Cullinan coach door behemoths and from pocket-sized unibody Ford Mavericks to humongous HDs or full-size battery-powered heroes like the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, or the Ram 1500 REV, to name a few.
Since we keep mentioning the Blue Oval company, one might think they have something to do with the subject seen here. But no, they are only there to direct our attention to the lovely United States of America and its merry band of aftermarket outlets that can do just about anything, including helping affluent folks to obtain a Lambo Urus that is prepared to have a burst of good laughter in the face of clear and present super-SUV danger.
More precisely, here is a thoroughly lowered (15 mm/0.59 inches by way of lowering links) and massively widebody Lamborghini Urus dressed in Gloss Nero on the outside and Ghanadon on the inside by Road Show International that could not care less about the impending release of the 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue V12-powered coach door foe, or the potential nightmares caused by the apparition of the 738-hp plug-in hybrid BMW XM Label Red! Instead, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has been massaged and tuned to 901 horsepower and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) as part of the added RS Edition goodies.
Those include an RS ECU performance tune (+125 hp), RS custom performance headers (+75 hp), or a bespoke stainless-steel valved exhaust system (+60 hp), among others. But those were about all the technical modifications. The rest of the 'ordeal' or 'blessing' (depending on your POV) is purely design-based. As such, the other RS Edition add-ons are the RS carbon accents painted in the body's color, the RS Ghanadon paint and upholstery pack, the forged carbon fiber widebody aerodynamic pack, as well as an entire bunch of Gloss Black or Gloss Red accents designed to play the perfect contrasting effect – including when looking at the concave 24-inch black wheels and the crimson brake calipers tucked behind them.
Oh, and did we forget to have a word about the new performance figures? Well, sorry about that. So, a 641-horsepower OEM Lambo Urus does the zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and top speed tricks in 3.6 seconds and 190 mph (306 kph), respectively. Meanwhile, this black-and-red monster fears nothing when it hits the sprint threshold in 2.8 seconds and then maxes out at 210 mph – or 338 kph!
