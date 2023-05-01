Graystone, Lifted Ford Bronco Wildtrak RS Edition Would Love To Get Mistaken for a Raptor

Unlike Caddy's Escalade, the latest (and highly popular) Range Rover, or the stratosphere of ultra-luxury super-SUVs, the 'affordable' Ford Bronco is not precisely the first example it springs to mind when discussing highly customized off-roaders.
More like you would instead think someone was trying to refer to a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and somehow, a slip of the tongue ended with a Blue Oval callout. But, no, the reinvented sixth generation has also become a darling of the aftermarket realm, including in terms of posh transformations – not just traditional go-anywhere makeovers. So, how about something that combines the best of both worlds and could be great for both some mindless dune bashing and rock crawling in the morning and a nice mall crawl in the evening, plus the occasional road trip during the weekends?
No worries, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have us covered with a 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying their undying outrage for their Bronco dreams. And this off-roader is undoubtedly not a $179k AMG G 63, even though it feels ready to brawl with one. Heck, it's not even an $83,580 Bronco Raptor, though it's also not a limited-availability Base specification. Instead, it is everyone's favorite, the Bronco Wildtrak trim, of course.
An SUV that kicks off at $58,565 in OEM terms, the Ford Bronco Wildtrak RS Edition that we see here embedded below is now much more than just an SUV "engineered for high-speed off-roading." Instead, it is more like something dark and menacing but ominously elegant at the same time. The aftermarket outlet achieved that via a Graystone over Black colorway for the 2.7-liter V6, 330-horsepower SUV, which is said to be capable of quickly reaching 62 mph (100 kph) in exactly seven seconds and a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
However, we have a feeling that Bronco fans would love to see this on their driveway or in the garage due to the visual perks rather than the well-known performance capabilities. As such, the RS Edition highlights include stuff like the swapped front bumper with an LED light bar and extended off-road capabilities. Then there are also the 20-inch concave black wheels shod in meaty all-terrain rubber.
Oh, and let us not forget about the new rear bumper, motorized sidestep bars, four-inch (10.16 cm) suspension leveling kit, LED rock lights, or the additional Graystone paint touches – which are also present on the roof and side body cladding, plus the powder-coated suspension! That is one Ford Bronco Wildtrak that will not go anywhere unnoticed, whether it is the Moab trails or the latest Hollywood blockbuster movie premiere, right?
