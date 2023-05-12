621-HP Nardo Maybach S 680 RS Edition Feels Modern and Classic at the Same Time

Ever since Mercedes decided to reunite with the Maybach nameplate into a sub-brand instead of a separate division, some people kept thinking this was beneath its heritage. Clearly, they have never seen a Mercedes-Maybach touched by the magic of the aftermarket realm.
As opposed to long-departed times, nowadays, you need to write Mercedes next to Maybach whenever sending a fat check for your next limousine or ultra-luxury SUV. Hey, soon, there will be zero emissions and complete luxury silence when associated with the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. However, many detractors think there are always better choices – like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan super-SUV or the Bentley Flying Spur limousine, among others.
Well, suppose anyone believes their Mercedes-Maybach just does not stand out enough in the posh crowd. In that case, there is always the solution of asking an aftermarket specialist to take matters into overdrive. Also, when dealing with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, we advise shelling out 'a few' additional greenbacks and selecting the S 680 option because the S 580 models have become a bit too common these days. And it is all the aftermarket realm's fault for that, too.
Anyway, aside from the pricing difference – $185k will net you the S 580, and the S 680 starts from $229k – there are other benefits. For starters, under the hood, you will find the pinnacle of engineering elegance – a 6.0-liter bi-turbo V12 engine rocking 603 hp and 900 Nm/664 lb-ft or even 621 hp and 1,000 Nm/738 lb-ft if you select the Edition 100 versions. That is quite a bit more than what the S 580 offers – a 4.0-liter MHEV bi-turbo V8 with 496+20 hp, right?
And it gets even better, at least on this custom occasion, as the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have a 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Maybach dream. This S 680 4Matic unit is dressed in Nardo on the outside and Platinum on the inside and also comes packing many distinguishing features. For example, the 22-inch machined gloss powder-coated wheels are an attention-grabbing magnet as they mix and match with the RS Chrome badging pack and RS smoke lighting package, among others.
The Nardo Gray atmosphere is part of the PPF wrap package, as it turns out, and there is also ceramic paint coating protection, nano-ceramic window, plus windshield tints, along with an exciting choice for LED illumination. While most carmakers (such as BMW) would rather have the grille illuminated, Road Show International opted to make this Maybach a cool RS Edition night apparition with help from simultaneous LED lighting for the side and rear Maybach logos. Well, that is undoubtedly different from the outrageous norm, right?
Well, suppose anyone believes their Mercedes-Maybach just does not stand out enough in the posh crowd. In that case, there is always the solution of asking an aftermarket specialist to take matters into overdrive. Also, when dealing with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, we advise shelling out 'a few' additional greenbacks and selecting the S 680 option because the S 580 models have become a bit too common these days. And it is all the aftermarket realm's fault for that, too.
Anyway, aside from the pricing difference – $185k will net you the S 580, and the S 680 starts from $229k – there are other benefits. For starters, under the hood, you will find the pinnacle of engineering elegance – a 6.0-liter bi-turbo V12 engine rocking 603 hp and 900 Nm/664 lb-ft or even 621 hp and 1,000 Nm/738 lb-ft if you select the Edition 100 versions. That is quite a bit more than what the S 580 offers – a 4.0-liter MHEV bi-turbo V8 with 496+20 hp, right?
And it gets even better, at least on this custom occasion, as the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have a 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Maybach dream. This S 680 4Matic unit is dressed in Nardo on the outside and Platinum on the inside and also comes packing many distinguishing features. For example, the 22-inch machined gloss powder-coated wheels are an attention-grabbing magnet as they mix and match with the RS Chrome badging pack and RS smoke lighting package, among others.
The Nardo Gray atmosphere is part of the PPF wrap package, as it turns out, and there is also ceramic paint coating protection, nano-ceramic window, plus windshield tints, along with an exciting choice for LED illumination. While most carmakers (such as BMW) would rather have the grille illuminated, Road Show International opted to make this Maybach a cool RS Edition night apparition with help from simultaneous LED lighting for the side and rear Maybach logos. Well, that is undoubtedly different from the outrageous norm, right?