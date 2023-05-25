1,010-HP Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat RS Edition Is Red and Black Literally Everywhere

Dodge is a remarkably interesting US automaker these days. Some would even dare say it is controversial. And it is all because of the departing ICE-powered Challenger plus Challenger, the incoming EV lifestyle, and the state of the crazy 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat affairs.
Sure, it is easy to understand why some people can be outraged by the decision to terminate the gasoline-equipped Charger and Challenger models after 2023MY production ends and following the sale of seven 'Last Call' editions. Including that 1,025-hp Challenger Demon 170. It is also not that hard to argue about how the upcoming nine levels of Banshee EV prowess may not satisfy everyone when the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept EV morphs into series production. But what is up with the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat hate?
Aside from the obvious fact that it is a bonkers 710-horsepower three-row crossover SUV and people carrier motivated by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, that is. The 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat is an excellent product from Dodge, just like its 2021MY counterpart – but it has been shrouded in potential controversy because the company initially promised an exclusive, single-year production run. Oh well, some folks will try to rise above the conundrums and carve their own path to Durango glory.
And in case they need any assistance from the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world, here is an example of how to stand out in any crowd – both for positive or negative reasons – depending on your POV. As always, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Durango passion on this occasion.
Dubbed the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat RS Edition, this hulking three-row crossover SUV doesn't really care about kindergarten or school duties, grocery getting, or soccer mom and hockey dad stuff. Instead, dressed in Metallic Black with Red touches on the outside and Red with Black accents on the inside, it feels decidedly ready to hit it nasty at the local car show or quarter-mile dragstrip.
I will not say anything about canyon carving because it's not good for the family to blend them when driving a 1,010-hp SUV fitted with an enhanced 6.2-liter V8 like this one. The torque is suitable for extra towing, though, at 840 lb-ft (1,139 Nm), and of course, this RS Edition sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds on the way to 155 mph (249 kph).
As for the additional goodies, the list is pretty extensive yet neatly condensed into three major areas: performance – plus 300 hp for the red-powdered engine, looks, and the cockpit lifestyle. By the way, highlights of the latter two departments include the 24-inch matching red and black Forgiato wheels, the custom red interior package, or the lowered (by 30 mm/1.18 inches) suspension setup. Among many others, of course.
Aside from the obvious fact that it is a bonkers 710-horsepower three-row crossover SUV and people carrier motivated by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, that is. The 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat is an excellent product from Dodge, just like its 2021MY counterpart – but it has been shrouded in potential controversy because the company initially promised an exclusive, single-year production run. Oh well, some folks will try to rise above the conundrums and carve their own path to Durango glory.
And in case they need any assistance from the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world, here is an example of how to stand out in any crowd – both for positive or negative reasons – depending on your POV. As always, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Durango passion on this occasion.
Dubbed the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat RS Edition, this hulking three-row crossover SUV doesn't really care about kindergarten or school duties, grocery getting, or soccer mom and hockey dad stuff. Instead, dressed in Metallic Black with Red touches on the outside and Red with Black accents on the inside, it feels decidedly ready to hit it nasty at the local car show or quarter-mile dragstrip.
I will not say anything about canyon carving because it's not good for the family to blend them when driving a 1,010-hp SUV fitted with an enhanced 6.2-liter V8 like this one. The torque is suitable for extra towing, though, at 840 lb-ft (1,139 Nm), and of course, this RS Edition sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds on the way to 155 mph (249 kph).
As for the additional goodies, the list is pretty extensive yet neatly condensed into three major areas: performance – plus 300 hp for the red-powdered engine, looks, and the cockpit lifestyle. By the way, highlights of the latter two departments include the 24-inch matching red and black Forgiato wheels, the custom red interior package, or the lowered (by 30 mm/1.18 inches) suspension setup. Among many others, of course.