Fugly Fiat Multipla Would Make Thomas Leave

13 Jul 2021, 13:11 UTC
It was time for Thomas to leave. He had seen everything – or so he thought, because there aren’t many things on wheels out there weirder than this particular Fiat Multipla, which doesn’t belong on the road, nor in the train station for that matter.
Probably a ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ diehard fan, the owner of this Fiat Multipla wanted to express themselves and let everyone know what they like.

So, they set out to modify what is arguably one of the ugliest vehicles ever made, this and the Youabian Puma, and make it look like the main character of the popular cartoon that first appeared in 1946.

The result is… well, let’s just say that the picture posted on Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, by user Savefiles, speaks for itself. It has the accurate Thomas the Tank Engine front end, complete with the smiley face, and combines the same light blue and red hues on the outside.

If you zoom in, then you will get a pixelated image see that the attention to detail, particularly at the front, is quite impressive for such a build that could otherwise compete for the fugliest car project ever made.

Now, there are probably a few kids people out there who might find this (or any other) Fiat Multipla cool, because it really is something else, and the next paragraph is dedicated to them (everyone else, scroll up to the photo gallery).

Depending on where they live, one could buy a beat up Multipla for about the cost of a weekend getaway. And with the right know-how and a decent budget, not to mention a lot of elbow grease, they will get a different-looking daily that can sit six on the two rows of seats, which probably turns more heads than a hot hatch.
