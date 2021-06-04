Two Uglies Don't Make a Right: BMW M4-Fiat Multipla Hybrid Is an Abomination

Very few car designs are universally considered as ugly as the Fiat Multipla, so it comes as no surprise that the Italian company decided against continuing the model when the end of its lifetime came.
Even if the minivan/MPV hasn't been with us for over a decade (unless you live in China, in which case it's roughly about eight years, though under a different name), it is still one of the first names that pop in everyone's mind when asked to think about the worst-looking car ever created. Is the poor Fiat worthy of that title? Probably not, but it sure dug a very deep hole for itself.
Well, last year, BMW decided to extend a helping hand that could have extracted the Multipla out of the dip when it introduced the all-new 4-Series (G22). Like the Multipla, it was mostly the front end that caused the commotion, but once the initial shock had worn off, it was clear the Bavarian coupe couldn't even dream of threatening the Fiat model's position.
The G22 4 Series had a questionable design, but it was still a sporty coupe from a brand renowned for making cars that are enjoyable to drive at the end of the day. By comparison, the Multipla was a family car with no saving grace, apart maybe from offering loads of practicality. As for the company making it, the main thing it was known for was the lack of reliability of its vehicles. Hardly an enviable USP.
So, what would happen if these two cars joined hands, found a room, and made a baby? Well, nothing good, apparently, and that's because both have problems in the same area of their body: the front end. That means no matter how you mix and match, you're still going to end up with a bad face—case in point, the rendering offered by Instagram user superrenderscars.
If anything, this actually makes things worse by replacing the relatively digestible part of the Multipla's nose with the BMW's worst feature, namely its massive grille. It may work in math where multiplying two negative numbers yields a positive product, but it seems like a different set of rules guides car design.
