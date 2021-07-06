Frontier Is a Promising Race e-Motorcycle Developed by UK Students and Norton

5 Rare 1981 Honda Motocompo Scooter Pops Up in California With Just 500 Miles

When a famous motorcycle brand and talented students join forces to create an electric racing motorcycle, the result can only be spectacular. Meet “Frontier”, a cool new bike featuring an innovative battery pack, developed by Norton Motorcycle and a student team at the University of Warwick. 7 photos



Together with researchers and engineers at WMG, the students came up with a 160kW (214.5 HP )



Additionally, the 16 kWh battery is immersion-cooled, designed by the team at WMG to last longer, and the first of this kind to be integrated on an electric motorcycle. Thanks to the cooling system, the dielectric fluid’s temperature can be adapted to the track requirements, before a race, for the best temperature range that would support performance. And, if you count the fact that this battery can be fully charged in just one hour, the overall result is quite impressive.



But that’s not all. Laser welding techniques that were developed at WMG were used to create the battery case, making it more durable. Plus, this manufacturing technique can be successfully used for serial production, as well. This goes to show that the electric motorcycle prototype was developed using several innovative elements, from technology to manufacturing processes.



