First-Ever BMW M Superbike Snatches Its First Three Podium Spots in WorldSBK

In September 2020, hot on the heels of the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe's official release, German behemoth BMW presented the first ever motorcycle touched by the talented hands of its M engineers: the M 1000 RR. And it was only a matter of time before the thing started making a name for itself.
The motorcycle has been born to race, and it uses a water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine that delivers a monstrous 212 hp and 113 Nm (83 lb-ft) of torque—that’s more than most family cars make. The M touches can be found all over the engine, but also in its stunning design.
The new motorcycle is currently enlisted in the FIM Superbike World Championship with BMW’s own factory team, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK, but also privateers, including RC Squadra Corse from Italy and Bonovo Action from Germany.
The racing series just concluded last weekend its fourth event of the season, the Prosecco DOC UK round at Donington Park, with nine others left to be run. It was in the UK, though, that the new two-wheeler managed to score its first podiums, and three of them.
First, during the Superpole race on Sunday, BMW’s Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED) ended on second and third positions. Later in the day, Sykes scored another third podium position during the second main race.
The achievement should go a long way in improving the bike maker’s self-esteem, as its riders have gone up a bit in the standings, now ranking 7th (Sykes) and 8th (van der Mark).
As for the other teams fielding the M 1000 RR, RC Squadra Corse presently ranks 17th in a field of 24 riders, and Bonovo comes in at the 18th spot.
The next round in the racing series takes place on the weekend of July 23 at the TT Assen Circuit in the Netherlands.
