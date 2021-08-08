Arkup 40 Offers an Unimaginable Island Life for Just $600K – Fully Customizable

Frontier Is an Open-World Racing Game for PS4/PS5 Made in Sony's Dreams Platform

Frontier is a brand-new open-world racing game that’s been made entirely in Dreams. To understand what that means, we need to talk a little bit about what is Dreams. Introduced back in February 2020, Dreams is a game creation system designed by Media Molecule, a studio owned by Sony, so it makes sense to be exclusively available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. 6 photos







Judging by the scope and size of the project, you might be wondering why the two have used Dreams and not a more complex game design engine. The answer is quite simple: Dreams offers all the right tools to create a full-fledged game without the user having to know a lot about design or even sound, when creating the game.



Dreams is a basic design program made for people who don’t know too much about game development, yet they wish to dabble into the process of creating a video game. Although Frontier is just one of the many projects made in Dreams, it’s probably one of the most impressive.



If you’d like to



You’ll also be able to make your own creations and receive feedback from the people who play them. Dreams is an interesting ecosystem with a lovely fanbase, so we’d strongly recommend getting it if you’re into creating media content.



