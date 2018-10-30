autoevolution

From the Rumor Mill: Ford Mustang Sedan To Feature Turbo V8 Engine

During an era when most photographs were in black and white, Ford came up with a family-oriented Mustang with four doors. But tinkering with the wheelbase and profile wasn’t enough, producing an unremarkable sedan that couldn’t hold a candle to the Falcon.
Fast-forward to 2018, and Ford appears to be interested in getting that concept into production. Being based on the S650 generation of the Mustang, the CD6 vehicle architecture would be the most likely scenario. But on the other hand, this information hasn’t been confirmed by the Blue Oval.

Mustang6G reports: “Dealers were told that the four-door Mustang will come with a turbo V8,” aiming to steal sales from “the Porsche Panamera and Audi A7.” The question is, does the Ford Motor Company need such a model in its lineup in this age of utility vehicle-driven sales?

Whatever the answer, let’s rejoice the V8 isn’t going anywhere. Being responsible for the Flathead V8, Ford can’t afford to drop eight-cylinder options because that would alienate a lot of people from the brand, including the founder of the Dearborn-based automaker.

In order to keep the V8 alive and kicking through the 2020s, Ford confirmed that the Mustang would go hybrid in 2020. There’s even a teaser of the long-rumored model, showcasing the sort of front fascia that you’d expect from something out of Tron: Legacy.

As for turbocharging instead of supercharging, strapping a spool to each bank of cylinders is the more fuel-efficient solution. A hot-vee design would be most competent in terms of packaging, and Mercedes-AMG knows it all too well from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that serves as the workhorse of the high-performance brand.

Instead of an ending note, does the four-door Mustang even make sense considering that Chevrolet dropped the SS over poor sales? The family-sized Corvette from Australia might be a favorite among car enthusiasts, but ultimately, General Motors killed it off along with the previous generation of the Holden Commodore.

The Chrysler 300 will be discontinued too, and as far as the Fusion is concerned, the Sport is too little too late for a segment that keeps on dwindling with each passing year. Provided that Ford gets it all areas of interest, the Mustang-inspired electric SUV confirmed for 2020 makes a lot more sense than the four-door Mustang.
