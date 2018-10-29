2019 Ford Edge ST Camera Car Is the Black Monster Lurking in the Rearview Mirror

Every high-speed movie scene of modern times is filmed with the help of the so-called camera cars. Ranging in size from tiny to full-SUV, the camera cars make all those high-intensity chase scenes come to life in ways never before possible.

“Our shoots often demand a lot of the equipment we use, and especially the vehicles. In every way, Edge ST measures up.” There’s literally nothing guiding filmmakers when it comes to choosing their favorite camera car. They can either build their own contraptions to suit their filming needs, or choose to go for an existing car, retrofitted to support their use in such a role.The latest example of such retrofit comes from Ford, which together with camera car company Pursuit Systems decided to fit one of their new Edge ST models with a 1,000 pounds roof-mounted crane that can support a gyro-stabilized remote-control camera.The modifications made to the car, however, go beyond the addition of the crane. In order to make up for the increased weight, Ford engineers tuned the 2.7-liter V6 engine and added individual-wheel air suspension for the same reason.The interior has been trimmed as well. All unnecessary parts have been removed to make room for film equipment, and a roll cage has been added in case something unforeseen takes place.Also, the car comes wrapped in matte black vinyl, so it doesn’t reflect in other vehicles and ruin the scene being shot.The Edge ST being used for this purpose marks a first for Ford when it comes to SUVs. The car shown this weekend will be used by Pursuit Systems to shoot scenes for movies and commercials and will join a stable that also includes roof-craned BMW X5M Porsche Cayenne Turbo and a Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG “Speed, acceleration, braking, handling, even roominess – Edge ST has it all,” said of the new addition to the stable Mike Johnson, Pursuit Systems CEO.“Our shoots often demand a lot of the equipment we use, and especially the vehicles. In every way, Edge ST measures up.”