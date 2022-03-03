France Seizes Rosneft Boss Igor Sechin’s $120 Million Superyacht Amore Vero

Russian oil baron Igor Sechin is the second target of the EU sanctions against Russia. On March 2, French authorities seized a $120 million yacht that’s linked to Sechi, and it's being held on the south coast of France.
As a result of Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine, the EU and NATO have been imposing numerous sanctions on Russia. And many of them are meant for the Russian oligarchs, who have been losing billions since the war began.
Private estates, jets, and yachts are some of the most targeted expensive properties the entire world is looking for. Yesterday, we covered that several Russian oligarchs have started moving their assets to avoid seizing. And today, news broke out that Alisher Usmanov’s Dilbar has been seized in Hamburg, Germany.
And Russian oil baron Igor Sechin was next. According to a letter tweeted by Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire, the authorities seized the Amore Vero (True Love) yacht in the port of La Ciotat on March 2, after a check that took several hours. The yacht had arrived in the south of France on January 3 and was supposed to remain there until April 1 while it was undergoing some repairs.
The Minister thanked French customs officers for enforcing the European Union’s sanctions against Russian oligarchs who are closely linked to President Vladimir Putin.
Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft, who is a longtime ally of Putin, is now left without his $120 million superyacht.
The vessel, previously known as St. Princess Olga, was built by Dutch shipbuilder Oceanco in the Netherlands and delivered in 2013. With a length of 280 ft (85.5 m), a beam of 46.5 ft (14.2 m), a draft of 13 ft (4.0 m), it’s powered by 2 MTU engines, which help it get to a top speed of 18.5 knots (21.2 mph/ 34 kph). The four-decker has enough space for 14 guests in seven cabins, including a master suite, two VIP rooms, three double, and one twin.
Un yacht appartenant à un oligarque russe a été saisi.— Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) March 3, 2022
Merci aux douaniers français qui font respecter les sanctions de l'Union européenne à l'encontre des proches du pouvoir russe. pic.twitter.com/AZVzmlet2P