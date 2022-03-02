Russian Oligarchs’ Superyachts Depart for Safe Havens, as Risks of Being Seized Increase

According to statistics, most superyacht customers and owners are from the U.S., while Russians are on the second place. A lot of the Russian superyacht owners are oligarchs, wealthy people known for their connection to the state-controlled industry and to political circles. But these aren’t the best times for them, as several countries have announced or are leaning towards banning these vessels from their waters.
Russian oligarchs who are used to turning heads with their stunning luxury toys in some of the world’s most famous ports are now in danger of losing them. France’s Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has recently announced that it’s conducting a “full survey” of all the financial assets, including luxury yachts and vehicles, in France, which are owned by Russian individuals who are targeted by the European sanctions. According to Le Maire, luxury properties or vehicles of Russians who have direct ties to Kremlin could also be seized, as a result of the sanctions.
We’ve talked before about several head-turning superyachts owned by oligarchs, such as the beautiful Stella Maris, a 237-footer (72 meters) built by the Italian luxury shipyard VSY, and owned by Rashid Sardarov, known as one of the magnates of the oil and gas industry. Other stunning superyachts that can be frequently spotted in high-end locations such as the French Riviera are former KGB officer Vladimir Strzhalkovsky’s Ragnar and billionaire Alexei Mordashov’s Lady M.
In addition to the risk of being seized, these huge vessels could also be banned from accessing certain waters. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had already announced that Russian flagged, owned or operated vessels are forbidden to access any UK port, but there are also demands for seizing what are known as “pleasure crafts” owned by oligarchs.
As a result, superyachts belonging to Russian billionaires have started sailing towards places where they could be safer. According to The Daily Beast, Marine Traffic reports show that such well-known yachts are headed towards Montenegro or the Maldives (which doesn’t have an extradition agreement with the U.S.). At risk of being banned or seized, these luxury vessels are now more like ticking bombs than toys for their controversial super-rich owners.
We’ve talked before about several head-turning superyachts owned by oligarchs, such as the beautiful Stella Maris, a 237-footer (72 meters) built by the Italian luxury shipyard VSY, and owned by Rashid Sardarov, known as one of the magnates of the oil and gas industry. Other stunning superyachts that can be frequently spotted in high-end locations such as the French Riviera are former KGB officer Vladimir Strzhalkovsky’s Ragnar and billionaire Alexei Mordashov’s Lady M.
In addition to the risk of being seized, these huge vessels could also be banned from accessing certain waters. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had already announced that Russian flagged, owned or operated vessels are forbidden to access any UK port, but there are also demands for seizing what are known as “pleasure crafts” owned by oligarchs.
As a result, superyachts belonging to Russian billionaires have started sailing towards places where they could be safer. According to The Daily Beast, Marine Traffic reports show that such well-known yachts are headed towards Montenegro or the Maldives (which doesn’t have an extradition agreement with the U.S.). At risk of being banned or seized, these luxury vessels are now more like ticking bombs than toys for their controversial super-rich owners.
J’ai demandé à la DGFIP et à TRACFIN d’identifier tous les comptes bancaires, biens immobilier ou bateaux des proches du pouvoir et oligarques russes sous sanctions afin de les priver de l’usage de ces biens. pic.twitter.com/zjQCgrL113— Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) February 26, 2022