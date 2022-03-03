Highly-Anticipated Black Shark Luxury Superyacht Promises to Dazzle With Its Daring Design

This stunning new superyacht is not just inspired by the look and performance of a shark, but it’s also a big fish for the Nobiskrug shipyard, which has signed the contract for continuing the work on the future vessel, after the shipyard has been acquired by the Tennor Group.
A well-known place of birth for luxury boats, the Nobiskrug shipyard proudly announced that it will continue work on the future Black Shark, a much-anticipated and acclaimed project on the market, which was launched two years ago. The ship builder has been experiencing an economic restart since it was taken over by the Tennor Group in 2021, and this large-scale project confirms that it’s on the right track.
The 252-foot (77 meters) superyacht project, formally known as Project 793, has turned heads since its launch, not just because of the unique design (it features a reverse bow and a mast that resembles a shark’s fin), but also because it represents Noiskrug’s first publicizes superyacht project, from the first steps of keel laying to delivery. As the brand stated, it has opened its doors to the media for the first time, with the noble intention of revealing more about how exclusive luxury vessels come to life.
Indeed, the building process started off with accompanying videos available on the brand’s website, but the series was interrupted when the company was going through important changes. Now that this new contract has been signed, making Nobiskrug the winner of what appears to have been a fierce competition, the public will once again learn more about the building process, and more “secrets” about the yacht’s design will be revealed soon.
For now, it’s known that Black Shark will feature an exterior by Winch Design and an interior by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design – both highly-prestigious design brands. The five-deck pleasure craft will unveil a large jacuzzi and spa, and will have enough room for two large tenders. The shark symbol will prevail even in the smallest details, such as the use of actual shark skin and black marble for the décor.
The Black Shark is expected to be delivered to its lucky owner in 2023, but until then we’ll likely get a better look at what promises to be a spectacular yacht, in the coming months.
