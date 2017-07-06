autoevolution

France Bans the Sale of Any Gas or Diesel Vehicle Starting 2040

6 Jul 2017, 13:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While some countries chose to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement, others are taking bold measures to make sure they meet its targets, and also reduce pollution levels in their cities.
33 photos
Renault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept carRenault TREZOR concept car
France's capital city is one of the top destinations for tourists anywhere in the world, and it's probably the place where the most marriage proposals have been uttered, but it's also quickly turning into one of Europe's most highly polluted urban areas.

The traffic is only partly to blame, but there is no doubt that reducing tailpipe emissions would make breathing a lot more pleasant for all the Parisians and the people visiting. Simple measures have already been taken, such as restricting the access of older diesel-powered cars, but that is not enough.

Indeed, the finger has been pointed at the proliferation of diesel engines in passenger cars, which are said to be responsible for spluttering a number of dangerous particles into the air, besides the well-known nitrous oxides. But the latest decision taken by the French government will affect more than just the oil burners.

Following the announcement made today by the Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot, France becomes the first country to declare a ban on the sale of all fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The radical resolution will come into effect more than 22 years from now - in 2040 - but it nevertheless signals an unprecedented determination from the government of a country to tackle the issue like never before.

Other countries - such as Norway, for example - have similar targets, but they haven't outright announced any kind of bans. However, we expect others to follow in France's footsteps as the automotive industry and the entire world is getting ready for a new era in transportation, one that seems to rely on electric power more than anything.

Manufacturers are already taking huge strides in this direction, with Volvo being the latest to declare it would offer electric powertrains in all of its new models starting with 2019, be they plug-in hybrids or fully electric. Almost all other carmakers also have their ongoing electrification programs, but none have made such a clear and bold statement as Volvo yet.

According to the Daily Mail, the French Ecology Minister is aware it won't be an easy task for car manufacturers to make the necessary radical adjustments in time, but he didn't let that stop him. However, 2040 seems so far away that you can't help but feel a lot can happen until then.
paris agreement pollution ice fossil fuel diesel ban Paris France
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed