Audi To Recall 24,000 A7 and A8 Models With TDI Engines Sold In Europe

 
5 Jun 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
Audi will recall approximately 24,000 units of the A7 and A8 models sold in Europe with Euro 5 TDI engines.
The German manufacturer will install a software update for the affected cars, which were made between 2010 and 2013, because analyses have discovered that the V6 and V8 TDI engines of those models have higher NOx emissions than the permitted limit.

As Audi’s representatives explain, tests have shown that the emissions of nitrogen oxides exceed the maximum permitted limits by 20 to 100 percent.

The increased emissions take place in certain situations, and are negatively impacted by the software of the transmissions of those vehicles, which are all automatic units.

While the manufacturer does not mention the latter, the A7 and A8 were never offered with manual gearboxes and V6 or V8 engines, so it is safe to assume that dual-clutch automatics and torque converter gearboxes are employed with those motors.

About 14,000 of the affected cars were registered in Germany, so Audi has talked with the country’s Federal Motor Transport Authority to ensure that the campaign will take care of all of the elements that are relevant to ensure a correct application of the fix.

The four-ringed brand’s representatives apologize to its customers for the inconvenience of having to take their vehicles to a dealer for a repair that will take about 30 minutes. The company’s reps have also stated that they will correct all anomalies for all of the products they sold.

The release that announced the recall campaign has also mentioned that the first customers will be notified starting July 2017. No changes to fuel economy, reliability, acceleration, or other key factors of an automobile are expected to happen once the update is made.

It is unclear if the software that has to be changed has any links to the “defeat device” deployed by the Volkswagen Group in some of its TDI engines, or if this situation is just a mistake that has not been observed for several years.
