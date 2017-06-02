Renault UK Adds Flagship Diesel Engine To Megane Range

As Renault prepares to take the veils off the all-new Megane RS
, the French automaker’s British division is welcoming the most powerful diesel intended for the compact hatchback. Launched in France at the end of 2016, the Megane GT Diesel will be offered in the United Kingdom both as a 5D and a family-oriented wagon.
Propulsion comes from a four-cylinder turbocharged motor dubbed dCi 165
. From 1.6 liters of displacement, the engineers squeezed out 165 metric horsepower (163 bhp) and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet). Sure it may be down on the gasoline-fed Megane GT in terms of power, but the oil-burning mill matches the Energy TCe 205 in the torque department.
Exclusively matched to an EDC double-clutch transmission
with seven ratios, the 1.6-liter diesel is a twin-turbo affair that delivers maximum oomph from low in the rev range: 1,750 rpm. That, in turn, should make it proficient at passing slowcoaches on the motorway.
Priced from £27,740 and £29,040, respectively, the Megane GT Diesel needs 8.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h). Top speed, on the other hand, is a steady 133 mph (214 km/h). As far as options are concerned, some of the extras worth taking into account are the Alcantara upholstery (£1,200), Safety Pack Premium (£400), panoramic sunroof (£500), and the emergency spare wheel
(£100).
Fuel economy isn’t too bad either at 61.4 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, but the GT nameplate has more to do with driving fun rather than saving pennies at the pump. Compared to regular Megane models, the GT comes as standard with four-wheel-steering. Set up to turn the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels by up to 2.7 degrees at speeds of less than 50 mph, 4Control
is complemented by slightly sportier dampers, springs, and anti-roll bar.
Standard features are also plentiful, with highlights that include full-LED lighting, reversing camera and all-around parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Renault
R-Link 2 infotainment, and TomTom Live satellite navigation with Western Europe mapping.