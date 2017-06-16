autoevolution

500 HP Renault Kangoo "Drift Car" Has Twin-Charged Mercedes Straight-Six Diesel

16 Jun 2017, 14:19 UTC ·
by
Sweden's name isn't of particular importance on engine swap world map, and while extreme projects coming from that part of the Globe might be rare, most of them are special enough to deserve a place in the generous garage built inside our hearts.
So, is the Renault Kangoo such a car? Well, the French delivery van can hardly qualify for an aficionado's vehicular choice, with its factory engine line-up sitting below 100 horses.

But what about a Kangoo that packs 500 ponies? This is exactly what we're here to show you, with the motivation being provided by a Mercedes-Benz engine. The two Swedish brother behind this build probably wanted to preserve the workhorse nature of the machine, which is why they went for a diesel engine choice.

As such, the nose of this Renault is now occupied by a three-liter straight-six mill. We're talking about the OM606 oil burner, which has been used in countless extreme projects over the years.

Right now, you're probably wondering about the monster turbo that sits behind such an impressive output number. Well, you should know that we're looking at a... twin-charged diesel engine here.

The inline-six now works with a Holset HX40 turbocharger and an Eaton M90 supercharger, which means that the driver can use all the power instead of struggling to ride the inevitably narrow powerband that would've been delivered by a single-turbo application.

Further down the power line, we find a Mercedes-Benz five-speed automatic with manual control, and, as a local touch, a Volvo 940 rear end.

You can check out the Kangoo being put to work as drift car on a frozen lake in Arsunda using the piece of footage below. And yes, this contraption also gets used on (more or less) normal roads and we can only imagine the intensity of the driving experience.

