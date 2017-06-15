autoevolution

BMW's Hometown of Munich Considers Diesel Ban

15 Jun 2017, 12:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The push for diesel-powered cars over the last two decades in Europe is starting to backfire, with levels of dangerous cancer-causing nitrogen oxides in the air around major cities reaching worrying heights.
6 photos
2017 Renault Megane GT Diesel2017 Renault Megane GT Diesel2017 Renault Megane GT Diesel2017 Renault Megane GT Diesel2017 Renault Megane GT Diesel
The modern diesel engine was touted as a cure for global warming, burning less fuel than a gasoline counterpart and emitting less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The authorities bought the story, the carmakers invested in developing the technology and the consumers were all too happy with their high mpg vehicles that also didn't harm the environment. But they mostly cared about lower fuel costs, to be honest.

In recent years, however, it has become apparent that diesel engines are not clean at all. While they may indeed have lower CO2 emissions, their tailpipes also spew other particles into the air which have a much more severe immediate impact on our health.

Some countries didn't embrace the diesel revolution wholeheartedly, even a few European ones, but most of them did. And now we have a series of big cities taking drastic measures against the oil burners, with names like Paris, Madrid, and even Stuttgart coming to mind.

It would seem Munich, the Bavarian capital and home of BMW, will be the latest A-lister to join the group. Renowned for its Englische Garten park and bohemian atmosphere, the city's renown as a green oasis is now being tarnished by a government study.

The research discovered hazardous pollution levels in the city's air, prompting a proposal to ban cars using older diesel engines. Buses, taxis, and diesel engines that comply with Euro 6 emission standards would be exempt, Automotive News says.

Ever since the Volkswagen emissions scandal, diesel sales have begun dwindling, but one car in two sold in Europe still uses this type of engine. However, manufacturers have expressed their intention to offer a more varied range of non-diesel powertrains, with some even vowing not to build any of them anymore (like Volvo, for example).

The obvious alternative would be a gasoline hybrid system which has similar carbon dioxide emission levels to a diesel engine while also providing the same low-rev torque that made them a favorite among some drivers. However, hybrid vehicles usually command a premium over traditionally powered ones, so the authorities might have to offer incentives for the switch to happen sooner.
diesel diesel ban Munich BMW pollution
UP NEXT  
2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII To Debut On July 27
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1