Bosch Employees Investigated In Daimler Probe, This Sounds Familiar

Bosch
’s offices in Germany were visited by the local prosecutor concerning Daimler’s probe
that targets diesel emissions
.
The news comes from German daily Handelsblatt, who quoted the prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart regarding the inquiry. Bosch employees are suspected of aiding and abetting others in connection with the case that has Daimler AG as its subject.
A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s bureau told the journalists the information presented above, without mentioning how many employees are involved.
As Automotive News
remarks, officials from Bosch or the district attorney’s office were unavailable for comment. Since Bosch is a supplier for many other automakers, including Daimler AG, it is plausible that someone believed that the firm would have had knowledge of any cheating activity of its customers.
It is fair to note that the same supplier is a defendant in a case along with Volkswagen AG
, as it supplied the Wolfsburg-based brand its ECUs, Injectors, and many other parts required for the operation of diesel-engined vehicles.
The officials of the same company denied any wrongdoing
the last time they were accused of knowing anything about VW’s cheating scheme.
However, it may seem that German investigators do not care that much about how much did Bosch knew about any deception plan, and there is a possibility that some people within the company may have had other plans and ideas. Until the investigation is over, we cannot be sure what happened between Bosch and its partners.
At the end of the day, we can presume the innocence of the supplier until it is proven to be guilty in this case. Evidently, it is fair to suspect this and that, but it is not appropriate to point the finger at a company and play the blame game in a gratuitous manner.
Until Bosch or Daimler are proven guilty, both companies are just investigated over fears regarding a possible problem with the emissions of the diesel engines they built.