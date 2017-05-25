autoevolution

Bosch Employees Investigated In Daimler Probe, This Sounds Familiar

 
25 May 2017, 14:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Bosch’s offices in Germany were visited by the local prosecutor concerning Daimler’s probe that targets diesel emissions.
The news comes from German daily Handelsblatt, who quoted the prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart regarding the inquiry. Bosch employees are suspected of aiding and abetting others in connection with the case that has Daimler AG as its subject.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s bureau told the journalists the information presented above, without mentioning how many employees are involved.

As Automotive News remarks, officials from Bosch or the district attorney’s office were unavailable for comment. Since Bosch is a supplier for many other automakers, including Daimler AG, it is plausible that someone believed that the firm would have had knowledge of any cheating activity of its customers.

It is fair to note that the same supplier is a defendant in a case along with Volkswagen AG, as it supplied the Wolfsburg-based brand its ECUs, Injectors, and many other parts required for the operation of diesel-engined vehicles.

The officials of the same company denied any wrongdoing the last time they were accused of knowing anything about VW’s cheating scheme.

However, it may seem that German investigators do not care that much about how much did Bosch knew about any deception plan, and there is a possibility that some people within the company may have had other plans and ideas. Until the investigation is over, we cannot be sure what happened between Bosch and its partners.

At the end of the day, we can presume the innocence of the supplier until it is proven to be guilty in this case. Evidently, it is fair to suspect this and that, but it is not appropriate to point the finger at a company and play the blame game in a gratuitous manner.

Until Bosch or Daimler are proven guilty, both companies are just investigated over fears regarding a possible problem with the emissions of the diesel engines they built.
Bosch Daimler dieselgate diesel engines diesel Volkswagen Group Germany
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78