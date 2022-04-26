Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Celebrates Cinco de Mayo, Adds Nine New Cars, New Clothing

Playground Games revealed this week Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 will drop on April 28 and is built around Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of Mexico’s culture and heritage.
Along with the release of the next major update for Forza Horizon 5, developer Playground Games also confirmed some of the content that will be added to the game in just a few days. First off, nine new cars will be coming to Forza Horizon 5, including five Ferrari models.
Festival Playlist
Also, many Cinco de Mayo-themed events will kick off in Forza Horizon 5 throughout the entire duration of Series 7. Those who own the game’s Car Pass will be getting four new vehicles, while the Horizon Tour will be hugely expanded once Series 7 arrives later this week.
Car Pass
A bunch of new cosmetics will be added to the game too, many of them inspired by the murals found throughout Mexico. These new clothing items will be accessible via the Customize Character menu, here are some of them:
New Car Horns
It’s important to mention that Series 7 will bring over 200 new Horizon Tour championships, including S2 class racing. Forza Horizon 5 players may also want to know that the new Seasons will change in Forza Horizon 5 each Thursday at 7:30 am PT:
Festival Playlist
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso - Summer reward
- 2014 Ferrari California T - Autumn Reward
- 1992 Ferrari 512 TR - Winter reward
- 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale - Series reward
- 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo - Spring reward
Also, many Cinco de Mayo-themed events will kick off in Forza Horizon 5 throughout the entire duration of Series 7. Those who own the game’s Car Pass will be getting four new vehicles, while the Horizon Tour will be hugely expanded once Series 7 arrives later this week.
Car Pass
- Apr. 28 - 2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- May 5 - 2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan ‘SafariZ’ 370Z Safari Rally Tribute
- May 12 - 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
- May 19 - 2008 Dodge Magnum SRT8
A bunch of new cosmetics will be added to the game too, many of them inspired by the murals found throughout Mexico. These new clothing items will be accessible via the Customize Character menu, here are some of them:
- Mexican Racesuit
- Farid Rueda Lion Race Suit
- White Modern Puebla Dress
- Black Modern Puebla Dress
- Doodle Summer Skirt
New Car Horns
- Falling
- Bass Drop
- Nature
It’s important to mention that Series 7 will bring over 200 new Horizon Tour championships, including S2 class racing. Forza Horizon 5 players may also want to know that the new Seasons will change in Forza Horizon 5 each Thursday at 7:30 am PT:
- Summer: April 28 – May 5
- Autumn: May 5 – 12
- Winter: May 12 – 19
- Spring: May 19 – 26