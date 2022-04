Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Celebrates Cinco de Mayo, Adds Nine New Cars, New Clothing

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso - Summer reward

2014 Ferrari California T - Autumn Reward

1992 Ferrari 512 TR - Winter reward

2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale - Series reward

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo - Spring reward

Apr. 28 - 2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

May 5 - 2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan ‘SafariZ’ 370Z Safari Rally Tribute

May 12 - 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

May 19 - 2008 Dodge Magnum SRT8

Mexican Racesuit

Farid Rueda Lion Race Suit

White Modern Puebla Dress

Black Modern Puebla Dress

Doodle Summer Skirt

Falling

Bass Drop

Nature

Summer: April 28 – May 5 Autumn: May 5 – 12 Winter: May 12 – 19 Spring: May 19 – 26

Along with the release of the next major update for Forza Horizon 5, developer Playground Games also confirmed some of the content that will be added to the game in just a few days. First off, nine new cars will be coming to Forza Horizon 5, including five Ferrari models Also, many Cinco de Mayo-themed events will kick off in Forza Horizon 5 throughout the entire duration of Series 7. Those who own the game’s Car Pass will be getting four new vehicles, while the Horizon Tour will be hugely expanded once Series 7 arrives later this week.A bunch of new cosmetics will be added to the game too, many of them inspired by the murals found throughout Mexico. These new clothing items will be accessible via the Customize Character menu, here are some of them:It’s important to mention that Series 7 will bring over 200 new Horizon Tour championships, including S2 class racing. Forza Horizon 5 players may also want to know that the new Seasons will change in Forza Horizon 5 each Thursday at 7:30 am PT: