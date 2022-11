Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Nov. 24– Dec.1)

Chapter 1: Japanese Performance | Own and drive the 2001 Acura Integra Type R

Chapter 2: Championship White | Take a photo of the 2001 Acura Integra Type R

Chapter 3: Built to race | Win a Street Race in the 2001 Acura Integra Type R

Chapter 4: VTEC Just Kicked In | Earn a slingshot skill in the 2001 Acura Integra Type R

Boost Creeps | Spend 20,000 credits on upgrades

Full Potential | Earn 9 Stars at Dangers Signs in any Vans & Utility vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class

Built for Racing | Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in any BMW

Open Road | Smash 5 traffic cones

In the Groove | Earn 8 Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon

Wheely Nice | Paint your vehicle’s rims

Heated Tournament | Win a Dirt Race in a Super Hot Hatch

600 FP Car: 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport (Autoshow value 1,700,000 CR)

300 FP Car: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage (Autoshow value 430,000 CR)

75 FP Emote: Pop ‘N’ Lock

75 FP Clothing: Donut Media Grey Hoodie (new seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

If you’ve been amassing seasonal points since the start of Donut Media update , you probably aim to unlock any of the powerful cars given as rewards for the most loyal Forza Horizon 5 fans: 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and 2017 Alpine A110 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points).Keep in mind that during the Winter / Dry Season you’ll be able to earn 63 points. You’ll want to accumulate points with any combination of completed events so that you can unlock the first reward car, and then work towards earning the second reward car. The reward cars of this season are the 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2016 Zenvo TS1 (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points).As mentioned earlier, you’ll need to earn points by completing limited-time events. Play at your leisure and try to finish as many of these as possible to earn the reward cars:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.Forza Horizon 5 fans who play each Festival Playlist religiously will probably be disappointed to notice that the format remains unchanged for this season. But some of the cars that you can earn are pretty cool, so it’s probably worth doing some of these events. Check out the full list of this season’s events along with their rewards:| Bumper 2 Bumper | Road Racing | (B700) Anything GoesNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista (Autoshow value 320,000 CR)| Horizon Super Scramble | (S1 900) Anything GoesReward: Builder’s Helmet| City Escape | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 46 secondsReward: Super Wheelspin| Océano Azul | (D500) Ford Wagon | 95.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin| Real Mechanic | Street Race | (C600) Classic MuscleReward: 2016 BMW M2 Coupé (Autoshow value 69,000 CR)| Versus | Dirt Race | (A800) Audi & BMWReward: 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45(Autoshow value 65,000 CR)| D-List | Road Race | (D500) Anything GoesReward: 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020 (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)The same goes for the challenges available this week. They’re easy to complete, so you might as well get the rewards they offer. Not much time will be spent on these anyway, so here they are:(2 pts) | Money Pit | The Experimental Project - Number 5 needs 10,000 upgradesReward: 100 FP(2 pts) | #BUFFHORSES | Photograph the 2018 Ford Mustang GT at TeotihuacanReward: Raul Urias Horizon Cap(2 pts) | blu | Finish 30th or better in the EliminatorReward: Mo Powa Baby (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLink phrase)For those who own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC, there are a couple of additional events that reward a car and a Super Wheelspin. These won’t prevent those who don’t own the expansion from “golding” the season and unlocking the “Min, Meet Max” achievement.(2 pts) | Canyon Jump | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 480 mReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Joy of Cars | (A800) Anything GoesReward: 2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)Last but not least, the “Monthly Events” for Series 14 have also been revealed and they reward some very interesting cars. Make sure you complete these events by the end of the Donut Media Series 14 to avoid losing them.(12 pts) | Donut @ Horizon | Earn 3 stars in every chapter of Donut Media @ Horizon StoryReward: 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find)(4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Lynk & Co #100 | Post a clean lap to complete.(4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Raesr Tachyon | Post a clean lap to complete.