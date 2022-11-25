Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Nov. 24– Dec.1)

If you’ve been amassing seasonal points since the start of Donut Media update, you probably aim to unlock any of the powerful cars given as rewards for the most loyal Forza Horizon 5 fans: 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and 2017 Alpine A110 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points).
Keep in mind that during the Winter / Dry Season you’ll be able to earn 63 points. You’ll want to accumulate points with any combination of completed events so that you can unlock the first reward car, and then work towards earning the second reward car. The reward cars of this season are the 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2016 Zenvo TS1 (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points).
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Bumper 2 Bumper | Road Racing | (B700) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista (Autoshow value 320,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | Horizon Super Scramble | (S1 900) Anything Goes
Reward: Builder’s Helmet
Trailblazer (2 pts) | City Escape | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 46 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Océano Azul | (D500) Ford Wagon | 95.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Real Mechanic | Street Race | (C600) Classic Muscle
Reward: 2016 BMW M2 Coupé (Autoshow value 69,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Versus | Dirt Race | (A800) Audi & BMW
Reward: 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG (Autoshow value 65,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | D-List | Road Race | (D500) Anything Goes
Reward: 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020 (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (2 pts) | Money Pit | The Experimental Project - Number 5 needs 10,000 upgrades
Reward: 100 FP
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #BUFFHORSES | Photograph the 2018 Ford Mustang GT at Teotihuacan
Reward: Raul Urias Horizon Cap
The Eliminator (2 pts) | blu | Finish 30th or better in the Eliminator
Reward: Mo Powa Baby (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLink phrase)
For those who own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC, there are a couple of additional events that reward a car and a Super Wheelspin. These won’t prevent those who don’t own the expansion from “golding” the season and unlocking the “Min, Meet Max” achievement.
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Canyon Jump | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 480 m
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Joy of Cars | (A800) Anything Goes
Reward: 2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)
Donut Media Series 14 to avoid losing them.
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Donut @ Horizon | Earn 3 stars in every chapter of Donut Media @ Horizon Story
Reward: 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Lynk & Co #100 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Raesr Tachyon | Post a clean lap to complete.
- Chapter 1: Japanese Performance | Own and drive the 2001 Acura Integra Type R
- Chapter 2: Championship White | Take a photo of the 2001 Acura Integra Type R
- Chapter 3: Built to race | Win a Street Race in the 2001 Acura Integra Type R
- Chapter 4: VTEC Just Kicked In | Earn a slingshot skill in the 2001 Acura Integra Type R
- Boost Creeps | Spend 20,000 credits on upgrades
- Full Potential | Earn 9 Stars at Dangers Signs in any Vans & Utility vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class
- Built for Racing | Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in any BMW
- Open Road | Smash 5 traffic cones
- In the Groove | Earn 8 Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon
- Wheely Nice | Paint your vehicle’s rims
- Heated Tournament | Win a Dirt Race in a Super Hot Hatch
- 600 FP Car: 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport (Autoshow value 1,700,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage (Autoshow value 430,000 CR)
- 75 FP Emote: Pop ‘N’ Lock
- 75 FP Clothing: Donut Media Grey Hoodie (new seasonal Exclusive)
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
