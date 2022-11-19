Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (November 17–24)

Until then, if you’re a hardcore Forza Horizon 5 player and an avid car collector, you absolutely must play this week’s Festival Playlist. There are some very rare cars available to unlock this particular week, some that aren’t that often up for grabs in the game.
As a reminder, at the end of the Donut Media update, players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and the 2017 Alpine A110 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points). The exclusive cars are not available in the Autoshow, so you’ll have to make time to earn the required points if you want to add them to your garage.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Bumper 2 Bumper | Dirt Racing | (B700) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2018 MINI X-Raid John Cooper Works Buggy (Autoshow value 250,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | La Mesa | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 984 feet (300m)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Punta Allen | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 155.0 mph (249 kmh)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Cara Este | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1,000,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | HRSPRS | Road Race | (S2 998) Hypercars
Reward: 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8 (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Pop-Up Headlights | Road Race | (B700) Pop-up headlights
Reward: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT (Autoshow value 70,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | HiLow | Street Race | (B700) 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
Reward: 1992 Honda NSX-R (Autoshow value 90,000 CR)
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #MOPOWABABY | Photograph the 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon at the Sierra Verde Dam
Reward: Bass Drop (seasonal Exclusive Car Horn)
Collectibles (2 pts) | Doughnut Stop Me Now | Smash 10 Doughnuts across the Motorway
Reward: 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Autoshow value 235,000 CR)
And here is another heads-up that if you own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC, you will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if you complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Dragon’s Fall | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Joy of Cars | (S1 900) Anything Goes
Reward: 1973 AMC Gremlin X (Autoshow value 35,000 CR)
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Donut @ Horizon | Earn 3 stars in every chapter of Donut Media @ Horizon Story
Reward: 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Lynk & Co #100 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Raesr Tachyon | Post a clean lap to complete.
Also, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with one Super Wheelspin, which is pretty neat.
As a reminder, at the end of the Donut Media update, players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and the 2017 Alpine A110 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points). The exclusive cars are not available in the Autoshow, so you’ll have to make time to earn the required points if you want to add them to your garage.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Icon of an Era | Own and drive the 2002 BMW M3-GTR
- Chapter 2: Homologation | Drive 5 miles in the 2002 BMW M3-GTR
- Chapter 3: Street Legal | Earn a daredevil skill in the 2002 BMW M3-GTR
- Chapter 4: Car Well Done | Earn 9 stars at PR stunts in the 2002 BMW M3-GTR
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Buff Horses | Win a Street Racing Event in any Mustang
- Utility Player | Complete round 1 of Horizon Arcade in a Sports Utility Heroes vehicle
- Hot Shot | Earn a total of 150 mph (241.5 km/h) across Speed Zones in any Hot Hatch
- Trading Places | Earn a Trading Paint Skill in Guanajuato
- Classically Trained | Play an Event Blueprint in a Classic Sports Cars
- Participation Cup | Drive 5 miles (8 km) in Horizon Open Racing
- C You Later | Win a Cross Country Event in any ‘C’ class vehicle
Forzathon Shop
- 600 FP Car: 2010 Pagani Zonda R (Autoshow value 1,800,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car: 2002 Koenigsegg CC8S (Autoshow value 400,000 CR)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Pinball Machine
- 75 FP Clothing: Donut Media HSRPRS Relaxed Tee (new seasonal Exclusive)
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Bumper 2 Bumper | Dirt Racing | (B700) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2018 MINI X-Raid John Cooper Works Buggy (Autoshow value 250,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | La Mesa | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 984 feet (300m)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Punta Allen | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 155.0 mph (249 kmh)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Cara Este | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1,000,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | HRSPRS | Road Race | (S2 998) Hypercars
Reward: 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8 (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Pop-Up Headlights | Road Race | (B700) Pop-up headlights
Reward: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT (Autoshow value 70,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | HiLow | Street Race | (B700) 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
Reward: 1992 Honda NSX-R (Autoshow value 90,000 CR)
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #MOPOWABABY | Photograph the 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon at the Sierra Verde Dam
Reward: Bass Drop (seasonal Exclusive Car Horn)
Collectibles (2 pts) | Doughnut Stop Me Now | Smash 10 Doughnuts across the Motorway
Reward: 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Autoshow value 235,000 CR)
And here is another heads-up that if you own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC, you will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if you complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Dragon’s Fall | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Joy of Cars | (S1 900) Anything Goes
Reward: 1973 AMC Gremlin X (Autoshow value 35,000 CR)
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Donut @ Horizon | Earn 3 stars in every chapter of Donut Media @ Horizon Story
Reward: 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Lynk & Co #100 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Raesr Tachyon | Post a clean lap to complete.
Also, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with one Super Wheelspin, which is pretty neat.