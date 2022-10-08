Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (October 6 – 13)

Additionally, two more exclusive cars are available specifically during this Festival Playlist, such as the 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO (20 points) and the 1992 Ferrari 512 TR (40 points). The Spring / Hot Season rewards a total of 65 points and brings dozens of new events and challenges for players to complete.
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
Reward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)
The Trial (10 pts) | Off the Beaten Path | (100-700) Offroad
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1989 Porsche #65 Rothsport Racing 911 ‘Desert Flyer’ (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | TWISTED KNOT PRESENTS “Rally Trail” | (A800) Rally Monsters
Reward: Black Modern Puebla Dress (Seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Team Flag Rush | Ek’ Balam | (100-700) Hot Hatch
Reward: 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR (Autoshow value 28,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Stadium Jump | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1,397.6 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Ranchito | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 100.00 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Rancheria | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 98,500 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | The Gauntlet | Dirt Race | (100-900) Rally Monsters
Reward: 1977 Ford Escort RS1800 (Autoshow value 88,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Dirt Endurance | Dirt Race | (B700) Modern Rally
Reward: 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi (Autoshow value 51,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Blaze a Trail | Dirt Race | (D500) Classic Rally
Reward: 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R (Autoshow value 20,000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Rally on the Wild Side | Victory awaits whoever can brave the Dirt with a rallying cry of nostalgia
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #RUNNINGWILD | Photograph the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR at the Horizon Wilds Outpost
Reward: Police Siren (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: This isn’t even my final form (Seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)
More content is available for Forza Horizon 5 players who own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC. An additional car and a Super Wheelspin are up for grabs, so don’t skip the events below if you have the expansion installed.
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Forest Escape | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Hit the Orange Trail | (A800) Rally Monsters
Reward: 2011 Subaru WRX STi (Autoshow value 33,000 CR)
As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the once announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.
Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!
Forza EV (4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with the 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant (Seasonal Exclusive car).
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Baby Godzilla | Own and drive the 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R
- Chapter 2: Mini Skyline | Win a Street Race in the Pulsar
- Chapter 3: Attesa | Win a Dirt Race in the Pulsar
- Chapter 4: Hottest Hatch | Achieve a speed of 200mph (322kph) in the Pulsar
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- The Road Less Travelled | Visit the Horizon Wilds Festival Outpost
- Foot to the Floor | Earn 9 stars in total from Speed Zones while driving any Rally Monster
- New Car Who Dis | Buy a car from the Autoshow
- Show 'Em Who’s Boss | Win a Dirt Race in a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- Unstoppable | Earn a Wrecking Ball Skill combo in any Vans & Utility vehicle
- Eat My Dust | Win the Baja California Trail in a Classic Rally car
- You Are My Sunshine | Drive 10 miles (16.1km) in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
Forzathon Shop
- 600 FP Car: 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)
- 400 FP Car: 1991 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 ford Escort Cosworth Group A (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Star 27 Ankle Socks (seasonal Exclusive)
- 75 FP Clothing: Gong (seasonal Exclusive)
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
Reward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)
The Trial (10 pts) | Off the Beaten Path | (100-700) Offroad
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1989 Porsche #65 Rothsport Racing 911 ‘Desert Flyer’ (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | TWISTED KNOT PRESENTS “Rally Trail” | (A800) Rally Monsters
Reward: Black Modern Puebla Dress (Seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Team Flag Rush | Ek’ Balam | (100-700) Hot Hatch
Reward: 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR (Autoshow value 28,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Stadium Jump | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1,397.6 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Ranchito | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 100.00 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Rancheria | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 98,500 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | The Gauntlet | Dirt Race | (100-900) Rally Monsters
Reward: 1977 Ford Escort RS1800 (Autoshow value 88,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Dirt Endurance | Dirt Race | (B700) Modern Rally
Reward: 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi (Autoshow value 51,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Blaze a Trail | Dirt Race | (D500) Classic Rally
Reward: 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R (Autoshow value 20,000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Rally on the Wild Side | Victory awaits whoever can brave the Dirt with a rallying cry of nostalgia
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #RUNNINGWILD | Photograph the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR at the Horizon Wilds Outpost
Reward: Police Siren (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: This isn’t even my final form (Seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)
More content is available for Forza Horizon 5 players who own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC. An additional car and a Super Wheelspin are up for grabs, so don’t skip the events below if you have the expansion installed.
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Forest Escape | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Hit the Orange Trail | (A800) Rally Monsters
Reward: 2011 Subaru WRX STi (Autoshow value 33,000 CR)
As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the once announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.
Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!
Forza EV (4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with the 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant (Seasonal Exclusive car).