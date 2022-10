Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (October 6 – 13)

Chapter 1: Baby Godzilla | Own and drive the 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R

Additionally, two more exclusive cars are available specifically during this Festival Playlist, such as the 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO (20 points) and the 1992 Ferrari 512 TR (40 points). The Spring / Hot Season rewards a total of 65 points and brings dozens of new events and challenges for players to complete.Below is the full list of weekly and daily challenges Forza Horizon 5 players can choose to complete, as well as their respective rewards:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.The bulk of this season’s events offers a wide range of rewards, including cars like the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GST and the 1977 Ford Escort RS1800, along with clothing items and Super Wheelspins. Make sure to toggle the menu to show the rewards you can get and the restrictions for each the events:(3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade themeReward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)(10 pts) | Off the Beaten Path | (100-700) OffroadNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 1989 Porsche #65 Rothsport Racing 911 ‘Desert Flyer’ (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)(3 pts) | TWISTED KNOT PRESENTS “Rally Trail” | (A800) Rally MonstersReward: Black Modern Puebla Dress (Seasonal Exclusive clothing)(3 pts) | Team Flag Rush | Ek’ Balam | (100-700) Hot HatchReward: 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR (Autoshow value 28,000 CR)(2 pts) | Stadium Jump | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1,397.6 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Ranchito | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 100.00 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Rancheria | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 98,500 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | The Gauntlet | Dirt Race | (100-900) Rally MonstersReward: 1977 Ford Escort RS1800 (Autoshow value 88,000 CR)(5 pts) | Dirt Endurance | Dirt Race | (B700) Modern RallyReward: 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi (Autoshow value 51,000 CR)(5 pts) | Blaze a Trail | Dirt Race | (D500) Classic RallyReward: 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R (Autoshow value 20,000 CR)Three new challenges are available for those who want to push their skills to the limit. This time around, Forza Horizon 5 who successfully complete these challenges will be rewarded with Forzathon points, an exclusive ForzaLINK phrase and an exclusive car horn:(3 pts) | Rally on the Wild Side | Victory awaits whoever can brave the Dirt with a rallying cry of nostalgiaReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #RUNNINGWILD | Photograph the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR at the Horizon Wilds OutpostReward: Police Siren (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)(2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or betterReward: This isn’t even my final form (Seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)More content is available for Forza Horizon 5 players who own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC. An additional car and a Super Wheelspin are up for grabs, so don’t skip the events below if you have the expansion installed.(2 pts) | Forest Escape | (S2 998) Anything GoesReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Hit the Orange Trail | (A800) Rally MonstersReward: 2011 Subaru WRX STi (Autoshow value 33,000 CR)As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the once announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:(12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)(4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!(4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with the 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant (Seasonal Exclusive car).