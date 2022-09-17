Forza Horizon 5 New Update Coming in October To Celebrate 10 Years of the Franchise

The time flew fast since the first Forza Horizon game was launched on October 23, 2012, with four more games following the huge success of the initial release. Now we are getting our engines ready to dive into the celebration of the amazing past 10 years with updates that will surely take you back in time.
Forza Horizon is a spin-off game to the Forza Motorsport series developed by Playground Games. The first game released by the studio was more of a sim-racer, while the Horizon games we know today have a broader appeal with the option for both arcade and simulator styles, making them a huge hit.
The celebration update will bring the famous Midnight Battle event from Forza Horizon 3. The event is a one-on-one race on open roads with multiple checkpoints, with four cars offered as a winning prize for the first racer to cross the finish line. The cars given as prizes for the new update have not yet been announced, but we are certain Playground Games won’t disappoint.
In the new trailer, we can see that the developers put their hearts into this celebration with the inclusion of the yellow 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS car with its distinctive black stripes. We know this car from the cover of the first Forza Horizon back in 2012, and we can see it racing throughout all the releases of the Forza Horizon games.
The developers also announced a brand-new storyline in which you can relieve moments from all the Horizon games. Since the trailer shows all the iconic locations from the previous games, we can perhaps expect to see at least some of them being added to the world.
Alongside all these updates, music cannot be overlloked, as it plays a big part in player immersion. The new update will see the return of fan-favorite music from the other games in the Horizon universe, played on a brand-new radio station that’s sure to stir up some nostalgia.
The new update will come out on October 11, 2022, and will be followed by four weeks of new releases of in-game events and challenges in the Festival Playlist, with surprises to remind us of the old days in the Forza Horizon series.
