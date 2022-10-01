Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Sept. 29 – Oct.6)

The Horizon Road Trip is in full swing, which means the third season of Series 12 is here to bring you new cars to unlock and a slew of rewards to earn. If you’re just tuning in to Horizon Road Trip and haven’t played during the previous two weekly seasons, then you’ll want to know that if you earn enough points by the end of Series 12, you’ll have the option to unlock two amazing cars: 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT and 2021 McLaren 765LT.