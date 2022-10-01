Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Sept. 29 – Oct.6)

Since each season rewards at least 60 points, you won’t have enough to unlock both rewards, as the 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT requires 80 points, while the 2021 McLaren 765LT can be yours for 160 points. You’ll also have to give up on this season’s cars, which are quite … different.
The Winter / Storm Season that has just kicked off will end on October 6 and offers a total of 65 points, slightly more than the typical Festival Season. This season’s special rewards are the 2021 Lynk & Co 03+ (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO (Seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points).
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
Reward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)
The Trial (10 pts) | Street Safari | (C600) Vans and Utility
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2010 Mosler MT900S (Autoshow value 320,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Survival | Aerodromo en La Selva playground | (A800) Super Saloons
Reward: 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023 (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Colina | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1,699.5 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Los Arboles | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 170.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | The Marathon | Street Race | (S1 900) Modern Supercars
Reward: 2010 Audi TT RS Coupe (Autoshow value 66,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Street Endurance | Street Race | (A800) Unlimited Offroad
Reward: 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX (Autoshow value 20,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | On the Move | Street Race | (A800) Trucks
Reward: 2014 HSV Limited Edition Gen-F GTS Maloo (Autoshow value 62,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Retro Street | Street Race | (C600) Retro Hot Hatch
Reward: 2008 Renault Megane R26.R (Autoshow value 28,000 CR)
Festival Playlist includes three new challenges that will reward skilled players with points and customization items:Challenges
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Super Street | Open the hatch and turn up the heat to top the podium of these super streets
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #STREETSCENE | Photograph the 2008 Renault Megane R26.R at the Horizon Street Scene Outpost
Reward: Watermelon Ankle Socks (seasonal Exclusive car horn)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Critical Success | Perform 5 Ultimate Drift Skills in Horizon Open Drifting
Reward: It’s Morbin’ Time (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)
Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Frozen Rush | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 170.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Paint the Streets Orange | (S2 998) Hypercars
Reward: 2014 Volkswagen Golf R (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)
As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the once announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.
Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!
Forza EV (4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with a Super Wheelspin, so make sure to finish this if you’re feeling lucky.
