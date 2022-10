Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Sept. 29 – Oct.6)

Chapter 1: Tuna, No Crust | Own and drive the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

Chapter 2: Buster | Earn 3 Lucky Escape Skill combos in the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

Chapter 3: Winning’s Winning | Win a Drag Race in the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

Chapter 4: Warning!!! Danger to Manifold | Earn a total of 100.000 skill score in the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

Making a Scene | Visit the Street Scene Festival Outpost

Bandit | Win a Street Race in a 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

Overnight Parts | Spend 75,000 credits on upgrades

A Quarter Mile at a Time | Win a Drag Race

Undergrounder | Win the Tunnel Run Street Race in any ‘S1’ Class car

Festival of Speed | Complete Round 3 of a Speed themed Horizon Arcade

Takedown | Win a head-to-head

600 FP Car: 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 (Autoshow value 2,800,000 CR)

400 FP Car: McLaren 650S Coupe (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Doodle Pattern Joggers (seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Clothing: Breaking Shatter (seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Since each season rewards at least 60 points, you won’t have enough to unlock both rewards, as the 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT requires 80 points, while the 2021 McLaren 765LT can be yours for 160 points. You’ll also have to give up on this season’s cars, which are quite … different.The Winter / Storm Season that has just kicked off will end on October 6 and offers a total of 65 points, slightly more than the typical Festival Season. This season’s special rewards are the 2021 Lynk & Co 03+ (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO (Seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points).Below is the full list of weekly and daily challenges Forza Horizon 5 players can choose to complete, as well as their respective rewards:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.There are a bunch of cars offered as rewards this season, including the 2010 Audi TT RS Coupe and the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023, along with Super Wheelspins and clothing items. You just need to complete the events below in the next week or so to earn them:(3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade themeReward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)(10 pts) | Street Safari | (C600) Vans and UtilityNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2010 Mosler MT900S (Autoshow value 320,000 CR)(3 pts) | Survival | Aerodromo en La Selva playground | (A800) Super SaloonsReward: 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023 (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)(2 pts) | Colina | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1,699.5 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Los Arboles | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 170.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | The Marathon | Street Race | (S1 900) Modern SupercarsReward: 2010 Audi TT RS Coupe (Autoshow value 66,000 CR)(5 pts) | Street Endurance | Street Race | (A800) Unlimited OffroadReward: 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX (Autoshow value 20,000 CR)(5 pts) | On the Move | Street Race | (A800) TrucksReward: 2014 HSV Limited Edition Gen-F GTS Maloo (Autoshow value 62,000 CR)(5 pts) | Retro Street | Street Race | (C600) Retro Hot HatchReward: 2008 Renault Megane R26.R (Autoshow value 28,000 CR)If challenges are your jam, look no further as this week’s Festival Playlist includes three new challenges that will reward skilled players with points and customization items:(3 pts) | Super Street | Open the hatch and turn up the heat to top the podium of these super streetsReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #STREETSCENE | Photograph the 2008 Renault Megane R26.R at the Horizon Street Scene OutpostReward: Watermelon Ankle Socks (seasonal Exclusive car horn)(2 pts) | Critical Success | Perform 5 Ultimate Drift Skills in Horizon Open DriftingReward: It’s Morbin’ Time (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.(2 pts) | Frozen Rush | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 170.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Paint the Streets Orange | (S2 998) HypercarsReward: 2014 Volkswagen Golf R (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the once announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:(12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)(4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!(4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with a Super Wheelspin, so make sure to finish this if you’re feeling lucky.