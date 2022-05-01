autoevolution
Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (April 28 – May 5)
One of the best Forza Horizon games continues to receive new content on a daily basis. We’re not talking about a few cars and events here and there, but quite a lot of each. If you’re still playing Forza Horizon 5, then you already know that Playground Games launched Series 7 earlier this week.

1 May 2022, 07:26 UTC ·
The developer also revealed the Festival Playlist events and rewards for the first season of Series 7, which has already kicked off at 7:30 am Pacific on April 28. It’s also important to mention that all the events and rewards that are part of this first season will remain available until May 5, 5:30 pm.

Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that Series 7 offers a total of 230 points that can be earned across all four seasons. For this series, Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (new exclusive car) for 80 points, and the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO (seasonal Exclusive car) for 160 points.

In addition to the series’ exclusive car, Forza Horizon 5 players can also unlock this season’s new exclusive reward car, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (20 points). A second reward car, the 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1, can be unlocked and added to your collection for 40 points.

Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Original Hot Hatch (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: VW Carbie | Own and drive the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
  • Chapter 2: Puebla Legacy | Win any Street Rac in the 1983 VW Golf GTI
  • Chapter 3: Project Sport Golf | Earn 5 stars in total from Speed Zones in the 1983 VW Golf GTI
  • Chapter 4: Best Selling Model | Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in the 1983 VW Golf GTI
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.
  • Plot Twist | Earn 5 Drift Skills in any Horizon Story Chapter
  • Care Package | Send a Gift Drop to another player
  • Blasting Through | Earn 9 stars in total from Trailblazers
  • Hold Fast | Drive above 150mph (242 km/h) for 15 seconds in any car
  • Sparkling Clean | Post a clean lap on any Rivals Event
  • Sandwich | Smash 3 Picnic Tables
  • Fast Lane | Win a Drag Race in a Modern Sports Car

Forzathon Shop
  • 700 FP Car: 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-STi Version (Hard-to-Find car)
  • 200 FP Car: 2018 DeBerti Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
  • 75 FP Emote: Macarena
  • 75 FP Car Horn: Bass Drop (new seasonal exclusive)
  • Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP

Here are all the seasonal events announced by Playground Games for the week starting April 28 and through May 5:

The Trial (10 pts) | Aid of the Party | (A800) Trucks
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: Puebla Mexican Suit (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)

EventLab (3 pts) | UNWORTHYPLEB Presents Horizon Jungle Cruise | (B700) Pickups & 4x4s
Reward: 1986 Lamborghini LM 002 (Autoshow value 180,000 CR)

Danger Sign (2 pts) | La Mesa | (A800) BMW M3 '08 | 607.0 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Speed Trap (2 pts) | San De Las Minas | (B700) Subaru | 120.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Drift Zone (2 pts) | Camino De Montana | (S1 900) Drift Cars | 140,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Chihuahua Express | Road Racing | (S1 900) Anything Goes
Reward: 2008 BMW M3 (Autoshow value 48,000 CR)

Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | VW Caribe Legends | Dirt Racing | (B700) Volkswagen Golf
Reward: Mexican Traffic Light (Car Horn unlock)

Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | La Fiesta | Street Racing | (A800) Ford
Reward: 2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta (Hard-to-Find car)

Each season comes with a new set of challenges that reward players with various cosmetic items. Four challenges are available during the Summer – Wet Season, which can earn players clothing, car horns, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week April 28 – May 5:

Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Fireflies | Fly the Fire like a bird to collect 5 Stars
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points

Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #FESTIVECOLORS | Photograph any car in Guanajuato decorated for Cinco de Mayo
Reward: Raul Urias Cap (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)

Horizon Open (2 pts) | Skilled in Speed | Maintain a speed of at least 100mph (161 km/h) in any Horizon Open Custom race for 10 seconds
Reward: 50,000 CR

As far as the monthly events go, starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals even will add 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Ferrari SF90 | Post a clean lap to complete.

Finally, players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will earn the 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid (500,000 CR). Keep in mind that the Super7 reward changes each season and is not part of the Festival Playlist progress.
