Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (April 28 – May 5)

700 FP Car: 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-STi Version (Hard-to-Find car)

200 FP Car: 2018 DeBerti Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)

75 FP Emote: Macarena

75 FP Car Horn: Bass Drop (new seasonal exclusive)

Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP

The developer also revealed the Festival Playlist events and rewards for the first season of Series 7, which has already kicked off at 7:30 am Pacific on April 28. It’s also important to mention that all the events and rewards that are part of this first season will remain available until May 5, 5:30 pm.Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that Series 7 offers a total of 230 points that can be earned across all four seasons. For this series, Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (new exclusive car) for 80 points, and the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO (seasonal Exclusive car) for 160 points.In addition to the series’ exclusive car, Forza Horizon 5 players can also unlock this season’s new exclusive reward car, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (20 points). A second reward car, the 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1, can be unlocked and added to your collection for 40 points.Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.Here are all the seasonal events announced by Playground Games for the week starting April 28 and through May 5:(10 pts) | Aid of the Party | (A800) TrucksNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: Puebla Mexican Suit (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)(3 pts) | UNWORTHYPLEB Presents Horizon Jungle Cruise | (B700) Pickups & 4x4sReward: 1986 Lamborghini LM 002 (Autoshow value 180,000 CR)(2 pts) | La Mesa | (A800) BMW M3 '08 | 607.0 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | San De Las Minas | (B700) Subaru | 120.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Camino De Montana | (S1 900) Drift Cars | 140,000 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Chihuahua Express | Road Racing | (S1 900) Anything GoesReward: 2008 BMW M3 (Autoshow value 48,000 CR)(5 pts) | VW Caribe Legends | Dirt Racing | (B700) Volkswagen GolfReward: Mexican Traffic Light (Car Horn unlock)(5 pts) | La Fiesta | Street Racing | (A800) FordReward: 2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta (Hard-to-Find car)Each season comes with a new set of challenges that reward players with various cosmetic items. Four challenges are available during the Summer – Wet Season, which can earn players clothing, car horns, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week April 28 – May 5:(3 pts) | Fireflies | Fly the Fire like a bird to collect 5 StarsReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #FESTIVECOLORS | Photograph any car in Guanajuato decorated for Cinco de MayoReward: Raul Urias Cap (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)(2 pts) | Skilled in Speed | Maintain a speed of at least 100mph (161 km/h) in any Horizon Open Custom race for 10 secondsReward: 50,000 CRAs far as the monthly events go, starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals even will add 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.(4 pts) | Playa Azul Circuit | Ferrari SF90 | Post a clean lap to complete.Finally, players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will earn the 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid (500,000 CR). Keep in mind that the Super7 reward changes each season and is not part of the Festival Playlist progress.