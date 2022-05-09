Forest River R-Pod 179 Travel Trailer Is Perfect for Digital Nomads, Sells With No Reserve

It’s not often that you find a travel trailer on Bring a Trailer, but this Forest River R-Pod surely deserves your attention. It’s fairly new and with modern amenities, it could be everyone’s dream, especially as it’s light enough to be towed with just about any vehicle.
Built in 2015, this Forest River R-Pod 179 is a 20-foot travel trailer featuring everything you need for a great adventure. For two people, it can prove as good as a tiny house, packing everything you need for a lifetime onboard. As long as you keep it close to water, sewage, and electricity, that is. You can always upgrade it with solar panels so you can live away from the grid, though, and the 36-gallon water tanks should provide for plenty of wilderness time.
As always, the body is made out of aluminum and fiberglass and the interior cabin can be extended via a slide-out on the street side. It’s in tip-top condition, although the seller mentions that the exterior showerhead is missing and one of the outdoor speakers is out of service. The deep-cycle batteries also need replacement, but these are small problems that are easy to fix.
The slide-out part corresponds to the dinette, which comes with a folding table and overhead storage. The cabin is climatized thanks to a ceiling-mounted Dometic air conditioner unit, a 20k BTU furnace, and a Dometic thermostat. A flat-screen TV on a movable arm can be positioned to watch it either from the dining area or the sleeping area.
Speaking of which, the latter features a replacement queen-size foam/latex mattress, although this is stained from water leakage from the street-side window that was supposedly fixed. The bathroom is equipped with a water heater, a shower, a toilet, a removable teak floor panel, and a power-operated ceiling vent. A demand water pump provides house water pressure when needed.
The kitchen is exactly what you’d expect from a normal house, with laminate countertops and a two-burner gas cooktop. A convection microwave oven is also present, as it is a multi-power refrigerator/freezer. The stainless steel sink is large enough for a normal family. The seller mentions that the gas detector alarm is broken and should be replaced.
The 2015 Forest River R-Pod 179 travel trailer is listed on Bring a Trailer and has a $10,200 offer, with two days before the virtual hammer falls. This is a no-reserve sale though, which means the seller will accept whatever the highest bid is. It might be your chance to buy a great trailer for a reasonable amount of money.
As always, the body is made out of aluminum and fiberglass and the interior cabin can be extended via a slide-out on the street side. It’s in tip-top condition, although the seller mentions that the exterior showerhead is missing and one of the outdoor speakers is out of service. The deep-cycle batteries also need replacement, but these are small problems that are easy to fix.
The slide-out part corresponds to the dinette, which comes with a folding table and overhead storage. The cabin is climatized thanks to a ceiling-mounted Dometic air conditioner unit, a 20k BTU furnace, and a Dometic thermostat. A flat-screen TV on a movable arm can be positioned to watch it either from the dining area or the sleeping area.
Speaking of which, the latter features a replacement queen-size foam/latex mattress, although this is stained from water leakage from the street-side window that was supposedly fixed. The bathroom is equipped with a water heater, a shower, a toilet, a removable teak floor panel, and a power-operated ceiling vent. A demand water pump provides house water pressure when needed.
The kitchen is exactly what you’d expect from a normal house, with laminate countertops and a two-burner gas cooktop. A convection microwave oven is also present, as it is a multi-power refrigerator/freezer. The stainless steel sink is large enough for a normal family. The seller mentions that the gas detector alarm is broken and should be replaced.
The 2015 Forest River R-Pod 179 travel trailer is listed on Bring a Trailer and has a $10,200 offer, with two days before the virtual hammer falls. This is a no-reserve sale though, which means the seller will accept whatever the highest bid is. It might be your chance to buy a great trailer for a reasonable amount of money.