Mustang SVT Cobra-Powered 1964 Ford Falcon Sedan Delivery Is One Cool Ride

Acquired by the current owner in 2012 and promptly refurbished in light yellow metallic, the two-door longroof was manufactured at the Lorain assembly plant in Ohio. This facility operated from 1958 through 2005, producing a whopping 15,805,106 vehicles as per the Dearborn-based automaker. Nearly half of them were Econolines and E-Series vehicles.The fifth digit of the vehicle identification number refers to the 144ci pushrod straight-six engine that isn’t particularly powerful or stout. On the other hand, it was pretty economical compared to V8 mills of that period.As mentioned beforehand, chassis number 4H29S210482 is rocking a fuel-injected V8 sourced from a 1993 model year Mustang SVT Cobra. Gifted with a Ford Explorer accessory drive and a Fox-body intake, the free-breathing lump also flaunts K-code exhaust manifolds. Recently serviced with fresh oil and refrigerant for the A/C system, this fellow boasts an electric system with a separate panel for the fuel injection and accessories.Stainless-steel fuel lines and a 20-gallon (76-liter) fuel tank with an in-tank pump are listed as well, together with an AOD four-speed automatic transmission that was reportedly modified with 4R70W internal components. The Explorer-sourced rear axle is fitted with 3.55:1 gears and an. As if that wasn’t beefy enough, a police-specification transmission cooler has been installed for extra peace of mind. Zip Zap Motorsports shift calibration and a Mustang GT torque converter are worthy of mention too.Pictured on Torq Thrust-style wheels featuring gray centers and polished lips, the restomodded Falcon stops better than the original specification thanks to hydroboost-assisted brakes. Mustang front control arms, KYB shock absorbers, and a 1972 model year Mustang steering box are listed, together with a GT350-style idler and pitman arms. Fitted with BFGoodrich radials and Lincoln Mark VIII-sourced front bucket seats upholstered in black leather, the vehicle indicates merely 5,132 miles (8,259 kilometers).With five days left on the ticker on Bring a Trailer , the one-of-one Falcon Sedan Delivery in the videos below is currently going for a cool $25,000.