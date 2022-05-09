Mustang SVT Cobra-Powered 1964 Ford Falcon Sedan Delivery Is One Cool Ride

For the first two gens of the Falcon, the Blue Oval offered a two-door Sedan Delivery that didn’t sell well. No fewer than 791 were produced for model year 1964, including this SVT Cobra-swapped beauty.
Acquired by the current owner in 2012 and promptly refurbished in light yellow metallic, the two-door longroof was manufactured at the Lorain assembly plant in Ohio. This facility operated from 1958 through 2005, producing a whopping 15,805,106 vehicles as per the Dearborn-based automaker. Nearly half of them were Econolines and E-Series vehicles.
The fifth digit of the vehicle identification number refers to the 144ci pushrod straight-six engine that isn’t particularly powerful or stout. On the other hand, it was pretty economical compared to V8 mills of that period.
As mentioned beforehand, chassis number 4H29S210482 is rocking a fuel-injected V8 sourced from a 1993 model year Mustang SVT Cobra. Gifted with a Ford Explorer accessory drive and a Fox-body intake, the free-breathing lump also flaunts K-code exhaust manifolds. Recently serviced with fresh oil and refrigerant for the A/C system, this fellow boasts an electric system with a separate panel for the fuel injection and accessories.
Stainless-steel fuel lines and a 20-gallon (76-liter) fuel tank with an in-tank pump are listed as well, together with an AOD four-speed automatic transmission that was reportedly modified with 4R70W internal components. The Explorer-sourced rear axle is fitted with 3.55:1 gears and an LSD. As if that wasn’t beefy enough, a police-specification transmission cooler has been installed for extra peace of mind. Zip Zap Motorsports shift calibration and a Mustang GT torque converter are worthy of mention too.
Pictured on Torq Thrust-style wheels featuring gray centers and polished lips, the restomodded Falcon stops better than the original specification thanks to hydroboost-assisted brakes. Mustang front control arms, KYB shock absorbers, and a 1972 model year Mustang steering box are listed, together with a GT350-style idler and pitman arms. Fitted with BFGoodrich radials and Lincoln Mark VIII-sourced front bucket seats upholstered in black leather, the vehicle indicates merely 5,132 miles (8,259 kilometers).
With five days left on the ticker on Bring a Trailer, the one-of-one Falcon Sedan Delivery in the videos below is currently going for a cool $25,000.
The fifth digit of the vehicle identification number refers to the 144ci pushrod straight-six engine that isn’t particularly powerful or stout. On the other hand, it was pretty economical compared to V8 mills of that period.
As mentioned beforehand, chassis number 4H29S210482 is rocking a fuel-injected V8 sourced from a 1993 model year Mustang SVT Cobra. Gifted with a Ford Explorer accessory drive and a Fox-body intake, the free-breathing lump also flaunts K-code exhaust manifolds. Recently serviced with fresh oil and refrigerant for the A/C system, this fellow boasts an electric system with a separate panel for the fuel injection and accessories.
Stainless-steel fuel lines and a 20-gallon (76-liter) fuel tank with an in-tank pump are listed as well, together with an AOD four-speed automatic transmission that was reportedly modified with 4R70W internal components. The Explorer-sourced rear axle is fitted with 3.55:1 gears and an LSD. As if that wasn’t beefy enough, a police-specification transmission cooler has been installed for extra peace of mind. Zip Zap Motorsports shift calibration and a Mustang GT torque converter are worthy of mention too.
Pictured on Torq Thrust-style wheels featuring gray centers and polished lips, the restomodded Falcon stops better than the original specification thanks to hydroboost-assisted brakes. Mustang front control arms, KYB shock absorbers, and a 1972 model year Mustang steering box are listed, together with a GT350-style idler and pitman arms. Fitted with BFGoodrich radials and Lincoln Mark VIII-sourced front bucket seats upholstered in black leather, the vehicle indicates merely 5,132 miles (8,259 kilometers).
With five days left on the ticker on Bring a Trailer, the one-of-one Falcon Sedan Delivery in the videos below is currently going for a cool $25,000.