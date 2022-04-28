autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Limited Edition Month
Car reviews:
 
Looking for a Cheap and Able Mobile Habitat? The Mobi X Adventure Trailer May Be the Key
Did you know that South Africa has one of the hottest camper scenes on the planet? Well, I decided to take a virtual trip down there and ran across a travel trailer that looks just right; it's cheap, capable, and ready for nearly any adventures you have in mind for this year.

Looking for a Cheap and Able Mobile Habitat? The Mobi X Adventure Trailer May Be the Key

Home > News > Coverstory
28 Apr 2022, 22:11 UTC ·
Mobi X Camper InteriorMobi X Camper With AwningsMobi X CamperMobi X CamperMobi X Camper
Folks, we're looking at a camper dubbed the Mobi X adventure trailer, but we can call it the X for short. It's the work of a South African RV and camper trailer manufacturer known as Mobi Lodge, a crew that stunned the camper world from the first moment they hit the market. As you get to know the X, you'll understand why.

To kick things off right, let me point out that Mboi Lodge is selling the X with a starting price of 237,000 South African Rand, which equates to roughly $14,762 (at current exchange rates). What does that mean for you? It simply means that you can get in on the camper game for about half the prices you may see for something like this. Yet, there is a slight catch; you'll figure it out along the way.

For this price, Mobi creates each X with a fiberglass body set upon a galvanized steel frame. While it doesn't look like the whole thing is one solid piece of fiberglass, you can rest assured that this sucker can keep the elements out of your home. Considering the landscape this camper is born in, expect it to stand up to rain, dust, and even rogue storms.

Sure, composite materials that won't rot are great and all, but the real magic of this camper unfolds during two scenarios, off-roading and living. Regarding off-road use, this little bugger is equipped with AT tires and a stone guard, but no mention of the sort of suspension at hand. If you feel you'll be exploring outside of this camper's abilities, do make sure to see what kind of suspension you can add. Nonetheless, I've added a video that shows just what you can do with a standard X.

Once you've crossed treacherous grounds and have arrived at that other "X" on your map, set this sucker up and begin to explore all that is possible. The inside won't be offering much more than a mattress for two people, some reading lights, and a couple of lateral windows. On the other hand, the exterior is really where you'll want to be; you wanted to go camping. Now camp!

While you're out and about, one place where you'll eventually have to end up is at the rear of this camper. Why? Simply because that's where Mobi includes a complete galley setup, all of which is on a slide-out system. Aside from a few storage shelves and some cubicles, you'll be able to prep meals using a two-burner stove, countertop, and a 66-liter (17.4-gallon) fridge.

There's also a 150-liter (39.6-gallon) water tank with a pump that will feed the sink and an outdoor shower room. I was a tad worried I wouldn't be getting toilet facilities for this price, but a porta-potty is standard too. Pushing off-grid capabilities even further, Mobi provides a deep cycle battery, charger, extension cord, and even gas tanks. You'll need to throw in an extra buck or two for things like solar power.

Since this sort of lifestyle can bring up some rather unpredictable moments (the beauty of it all), the exterior can also be equipped with an array of features. Things like a roof rack, ladder to roof access, and anything else you may be able to fit, as long as it's up to 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds), this vehicle's GVM. On average, each X weighs just 760 kilograms (1,675 pounds), so you can bring along quite the load. Maybe some kayaks, a bike rack, or possibly a rooftop tent.

At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that South Africa is known for some capable machines at a reasonable price. If the Mobi X is the camper for you, you'll have to decide. I'm just here to present what's out there.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Camper RV travel trailer off-grid off-road adventure glamping mobile living
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories