Looking for a Cheap and Able Mobile Habitat? The Mobi X Adventure Trailer May Be the Key

Folks, we're looking at a camper dubbed the Mobi X adventure trailer, but we can call it the X for short. It's the work of a South African RV and camper trailer manufacturer known as Mobi Lodge, a crew that stunned the camper world from the first moment they hit the market. As you get to know the X, you'll understand why.
To kick things off right, let me point out that Mboi Lodge is selling the X with a starting price of 237,000 South African Rand, which equates to roughly $14,762 (at current exchange rates). What does that mean for you? It simply means that you can get in on the camper game for about half the prices you may see for something like this. Yet, there is a slight catch; you'll figure it out along the way.
For this price, Mobi creates each X with a fiberglass body set upon a galvanized steel frame. While it doesn't look like the whole thing is one solid piece of fiberglass, you can rest assured that this sucker can keep the elements out of your home. Considering the landscape this camper is born in, expect it to stand up to rain, dust, and even rogue storms.
what kind of suspension you can add. Nonetheless, I've added a video that shows just what you can do with a standard X.
Once you've crossed treacherous grounds and have arrived at that other "X" on your map, set this sucker up and begin to explore all that is possible. The inside won't be offering much more than a mattress for two people, some reading lights, and a couple of lateral windows. On the other hand, the exterior is really where you'll want to be; you wanted to go camping. Now camp!
While you're out and about, one place where you'll eventually have to end up is at the rear of this camper. Why? Simply because that's where Mobi includes a complete galley setup, all of which is on a slide-out system. Aside from a few storage shelves and some cubicles, you'll be able to prep meals using a two-burner stove, countertop, and a 66-liter (17.4-gallon) fridge.
outdoor shower room. I was a tad worried I wouldn't be getting toilet facilities for this price, but a porta-potty is standard too. Pushing off-grid capabilities even further, Mobi provides a deep cycle battery, charger, extension cord, and even gas tanks. You'll need to throw in an extra buck or two for things like solar power.
Since this sort of lifestyle can bring up some rather unpredictable moments (the beauty of it all), the exterior can also be equipped with an array of features. Things like a roof rack, ladder to roof access, and anything else you may be able to fit, as long as it's up to 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds), this vehicle's GVM. On average, each X weighs just 760 kilograms (1,675 pounds), so you can bring along quite the load. Maybe some kayaks, a bike rack, or possibly a rooftop tent.
At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that South Africa is known for some capable machines at a reasonable price. If the Mobi X is the camper for you, you'll have to decide. I'm just here to present what's out there.
