Ford Swore To Overtake Tesla and It Started With Its Talents

Ford CEO Jim Farley is the one credited with putting Ford back on track to success. Part of his mission is to give Tesla and other EV startups some stiff competition when it comes to electric vehicles and technology. Ford tries to achieve this by signing up some clever minds from those companies, and the latest one on Farley’s platter is Tesla engineering director Alan Clarke.
Ford Motor Company has hired Tesla’s former engineering director Alan Clarke to work in advanced EV development. This is the latest move in Ford’s headhunting spree aimed at challenging Tesla for EV leadership in the coming years. Last September, Ford also hired Apple’s Doug Field, who also spent time at Tesla, to become the chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.
Clarke is a 12-year Tesla veteran who oversaw several engineering design aspects for Model S and Model X. He designed the famous door handles and was also responsible for the suspension and steering of the Model S, among other things. In the last four years, Clarke worked as director of new program engineering and he most probably will do something similar at Ford.
Clarke will report directly to Doug Field, who also reports to Jim Farley in a very short chain of command meant to accelerate Ford’s momentum in the electric vehicle market. The Blue Oval announced plans to boost EV annual production to 600,000 units by 2024 and is looking to invest between $10 and $20 billion to convert more plants to fully electric vehicle production.
After the Mustang Mach-E, Ford successfully launched the F-150 Lightning and aims to replicate the success with other iconic models like the Ford Bronco and Explorer. Ford will convert them to fully electric power, leveraging its joint venture with battery juggernaut SK Innovation.
Headhunting is nothing new in the industry and it’s also beneficial as it helps with leveling the field. Going from startups to legacy carmakers offers benefits for people, but also companies, allowing them to accelerate their EV programs and, ultimately, EV adoption. Hopefully, Ford will commit to the volume production of its already successful electric vehicles and give Tesla a run for its money.
