Ford Says the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept Will Amp Up Adventuring Capability

Today marks the debut of the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept vehicle and the one-off model is based on the new 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline series. 12 photos



Robert Varto, the Ford Program Manager for the concept says it represents a focus on multi-day off-roading functionality and ease-of-use.



“The Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept provides a futuristic view of how family adventurers can potentially get even more out of an Expedition Timberline, including the absolute best mobile basecamp,” Varto explained.



Expedition Timberline Off-Grid comes with an SUV ’s raised stance, DeeZee Rock Rail Hoop Steps and the CG Detroit custom topographic wrap over factory Forged Green exterior paint.



Featuring the highest available ground clearance in its class at 10.6 inches, this concept adds two more inches of lift with custom Fox Performance Elite Series 2.5-inch shocks with Dual Speed Compression adjusters and remote reservoirs front and rear. It will also feature 17-inch Method Race Wheels wrapped with 35-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires.



As for mobile campsite capability, the



The lighting package includes a 50-inch Rigid light bar mounted above the windshield and a Rigid 20-inch light bar below the grille. D-SS Rigid side shooter cube lights are installed on the hood and Rigid spotlights mounted within the wheel wells and liftgate help illuminate those areas as well.



For storage, the interior of the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept includes an EZ STAK aluminum dual storage drawer unit that sits under a custom Luno camping mattress. As for catching some shuteye, Luno also comes with a concept-specific Base Extender, window shades, and a portable USB fan.



A



