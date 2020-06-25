Ford Raptor, Jeep Wrangler Drive Into Water to Save Pavati Wakeboat, Duly Sink

Seeing your newest, expensive toy sink in front of your very eyes is a disconcerting sight, but one Indiana man seems to have lost all capacity for reason when it happened to him last weekend.
Outside a lake house in Cedar Lake, Indiana, a strange scene played out for neighbors and curious passers-by. A stunning, apparently brand new Pavati wakeboat was sinking slowly but surely off the shore, and the owner’s entire family was trying to rescue it by driving their cars into the water.
Following the incident, both vehicles, a Ford F-150 Raptor and a Jeep Wrangler, as well as the Pavati AL26 boat sunk. For all the trucks’ brave efforts, they didn’t even make it to the boat, let alone pull it to safety, back closer to the shore.
The circumstances around the incident are fuzzy and subject to much debate, especially now that the story has gone viral. One theory is that the boat, which uses ballast for a bigger displacement, was at full ballast and may have lost an intake water hose, after experiencing a similar incident last week. The majority of the other theories play on the idea that the owner was too stupid to anchor it properly or did something himself to sink it, as some sort of insurance scam. None of the theories have been verified in any form as of the time of writing.
Internet sleuths were quick to trace the unlucky owner, too. He is one Jeff Bianchi, a sort of Dan Bilzerian of the Midwest: owner of a string of fitness centers / gyms, he is constantly posting about his toys and flashy lifestyle on social media. Just in May, he posted a photo of his brand new Pavati and yes, it looks very much like the one that sank at the weekend. The same goes for the house and the helicopter in the background.
Bianchi doesn’t own just a Raptor and Wrangler much like those two that sank in the rescue attempt, but also a Hellcat-powered Jeep Wrangler, a twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan, a Lamborghini Gallardo, an Audi R8, and his very own helicopter. This way, you have context for the joke in the video below, “He’s taking out the helicopter next.”
He never did. After many struggles with the Raptor and the Wrangler, he presumably saw that the wakeboat was beyond rescuing and decided to cut his losses.
