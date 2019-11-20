autoevolution

Ford Mustang Mach-E "GT500" Looks Like a Coupe, Has Massive Arches

20 Nov 2019, 13:13 UTC ·
Given the fact that the Blue Oval's latest crossover, the Mach-E, includes "Mustang" in its name, opinions are split kind of like they were when Porsche spilled the beans on the Turbo badge of the Taycan. But what if Ford decided to go a step further and introduce an even more muscular version of the EV?
The current Mustang Mach-E range is set to be topped by the GT model (more on this below), but the world wide web doesn't want to stop here. For instance, we can now talk about a rendering portraying a spiced-up incarnation of the electric crossover, a GT500, if you will.

Zooming in on the social media post at the bottom of the page, which showcases the machine, we notice a widebody kit, with the generous arches matching the already-sculpted lower side of the production model. Then we have the aero armour at the bottom end of the car, which seems to be dominated by the front splitter.

As for the newfound wheels of the Ford, these feature a design that acts like an attention magnet, with the same being achieved by the white decorations on the tire sidewalls.

The newfound stance of the Mach-E is also owed to the tiny ground clearance, but the sheer value of the latter means we're looking at an air setup here, which means that the driver could lift the vehicle and bring the practicality aura back when desired.

Returning to the Ford Mustang Mach-E line-up, this kicks off with the Select model, which packs 255 hp and 306 lb-ft, with an estimated EPA range of 210 to 230 mph and a 0-60 mph time in the mid-5s range, all for a price of $43,895 (before the $7,500 federal tax credit and destination charge) - you can have this in RWD or AWD form, with the latter boosting torque to 429 lb-ft.

Going past the intermediate Premium and California Route 1 models, we reach the GT range-topper, which packs 459 hp and 612 lb-ft. This is expected to pack a 235-mile range and complete the 0 to 60 mph in the mid-3s range, while costing at least $60,500 before the said tax incentive and destination charge).

