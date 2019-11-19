autoevolution

2021 Ford Baby Bronco Could Be Called Bronco Scout, Be Made in Mexico

19 Nov 2019, 10:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
The mid-sized Bronco off-roader may be right around the corner for the 2021 model year, but the unibody sibling with underpinnings from the Escape still is a mystery. “Baby Bronco” is how most of us call it, but Automotive News Mexico makes a case for Bronco Scout.
13 photos
2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged2021 Ford Baby Bronco Spied Testing, Looks Rugged
Mexico is the country where the Ford Motor Company will manufacture the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, and the compact-sized Bronco utility vehicle is understood to follow suit. “Suppliers are already assembling parts for the new model,” which explains why FoMoCo isn’t willing to confirm or deny if Mexico is indeed the stomping ground of the Bronco Scout.

The Hermosillo facility is the most likely place, and the Blue Oval has already announced that it’ll build the Transit Connect there from 2021 for North America. When the announcement was made in March 2019, the PR department had also confirmed that “it is possible” for Hermosillo to welcome “a small pickup.” In other words, the unibody workhorse on the C2 platform.

C2 also serves as the building block for the European version of the Focus, Kuga, and Escape. An industry analyst at IHS Markit believes that the latter will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, yet the price of the Bronco Scout should be closer to that of the Compass Trailhawk.

The squared-off bodywork of the newcomer is certain to appeal to customers in the market for a cool-looking and adventure-oriented utility vehicle, but under the hood, the front-driven architecture limits powertrain choices. The Escape, for example, starts off with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo. If we’re lucky, the 2.0-liter version with four cylinders and the 2.5-liter iVCT Atkinson-cycle hybrid option could be offered in the Bronco Scout too.

At the present moment, Hermosillo produces the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ. Both nameplates are on the chopping block over poor sales, but the Fusion might return as an all-roading wagon in the nearest of futures.
2021 Ford Bronco Scout crossover Ford Bronco Scout SUV Ford Bronco production Mexico
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
FORD models:
FORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day