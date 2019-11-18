autoevolution

Slammed Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks More Pony, Less SUV

18 Nov 2019, 12:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, I'm sure there are plenty of you who still don't know how to feel about the just-landed Ford Mustang Mach-E. Well, you should know that at least a part of the Internet has decided to treat the electric crossover like a proper Mustang. For one thing, the rendering that brought us here casts the EV in the role of a tuner car.
32 photos
2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E2021 Ford Mach-E
To be more precise, this pixel work gives us a slammed take on the Mustang Mach-E. The first thing you notice is the microscopic ground clearance. And it does look like the Blue Oval toy has been gifted with air suspension, which means the ground clearance can be varied, so the practical side of the machine hasn't been axed.

Then we have the custom wheels of the electropony. Supplied by Rotiform, the new shoes are enough to draw attention on their own and seem to fit the styling of the machine - pixel tip to digital artist Abimelec Arellano for this image.

Speaking of which, the design of the newcomer is definitely one of its assets - the Mustang badge up front is backed up by the rest of the styling, right up to the iconic taillight design.

Of course, we'll have to wait for the newcomer to hit the market next year before jumping to conclusions on its real-world impact. Meanwhile, as mentioned in the intro, opinions are split. However, it looks like Ford has done the math, determining that the number of purists affected by the use of the "Mustang" name and visual features is considerably smaller than the number of buyers drawn to this proposal.

On a less serious note, we now live in an era when the Ford v Ferrari tale might just get a crossover makeover as soon as the Prancing Horse releases its first SUV, a move expected to take place in the first part of next decade.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Ford Mustang Ford SUV slammed speed shot EV
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day