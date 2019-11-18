Slammed Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks More Pony, Less SUV

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, I'm sure there are plenty of you who still don't know how to feel about the just-landed Ford Mustang Mach-E. Well, you should know that at least a part of the Internet has decided to treat the electric crossover like a proper Mustang. For one thing, the rendering that brought us here casts the EV in the role of a tuner car.
To be more precise, this pixel work gives us a slammed take on the Mustang Mach-E. The first thing you notice is the microscopic ground clearance. And it does look like the Blue Oval toy has been gifted with air suspension, which means the ground clearance can be varied, so the practical side of the machine hasn't been axed.
Then we have the custom wheels of the electropony. Supplied by Rotiform, the new shoes are enough to draw attention on their own and seem to fit the styling of the machine - pixel tip to digital artist Abimelec Arellano for this image.
Speaking of which, the design of the newcomer is definitely one of its assets - the Mustang badge up front is backed up by the rest of the styling, right up to the iconic taillight design.
Of course, we'll have to wait for the newcomer to hit the market next year before jumping to conclusions on its real-world impact. Meanwhile, as mentioned in the intro, opinions are split. However, it looks like Ford has done the math, determining that the number of purists affected by the use of the "Mustang" name and visual features is considerably smaller than the number of buyers drawn to this proposal.
On a less serious note, we now live in an era when the Ford v Ferrari tale might just get a crossover makeover as soon as the Prancing Horse releases its first SUV, a move expected to take place in the first part of next decade.
