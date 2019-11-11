Bugatti SUV Rendered, Could Be Aimed at Female Buyers

It's a secret to nobody that Bugatti is planning to add a second model line, one that would stray pretty far from the Chiron and all the derivatives of the hypercar. And it looks like Molsheim will add an SUV to its range, even though the carmaker probably won't call it that.
You see, when a name as special as that of the French automaker comes up with a high-riding machine, it wants to steer clear of the mainstream SUV craze. For instance, Rolls-Royce describes the Cullinan as a "high-sided vehicle", so, naturally, Bugatti will introduce its own perspective on the matter.
Presentation aside, the future arrival will probably try to also cater to the needs of the female clientele - top VW Group brands that traditionally appealed to men, such as Lamborghini, are currently aiming to enrich their customer base, as the Raging Bull's EMEA CEO, Andrea Baldi, explained in an interview for autoevolution.
In fact, while talking to Car Magazine, Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann mentioned the focus on this buyer segment. When asked if the market for uber-limousines still exists, Winkelmann stated: "There is, but most customers for these kinds of cars, especially women, want to sit high so they can see out,"
And while the said statement says something about the upcoming crossover, it can also be regarded as another obstacle in the way of a Bugatti super-saloon. So while this year might mark the ten-year anniversary of the Bugatti 16C Galibier Concept, don't expect this to make its way to showrooms anytime soon.
Of course, the badge demands the machine to become the fastest, most luxurious and most expensive proposal of its kind.
Regardless, the Bugatti SUV is expected to land in 2023 at the earliest. Meanwhile, you can explore the possibilities of such a body style with the help of the rendering below, which comes from designer Hosein Soleimani.
