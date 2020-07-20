Ford Mustang GT "Blue Bomb" Is a Nasty Twin-Turbo 5.2 Stroker

As the S550 incarnation of the Ford Mustang moves closer to the end of its life cycle, we get to see more and more custom GTs that can easily give GT500 owners a hard time. Case in point with the 'Stang GT we have here, which makes for a badass build.
We'll kick off the description of the car with the contents of the engine bay, since this appears to be the most impressive part of the project.
Yes, those "5.2" badges on the front fenders are accurate, but it has nothing to do with the Voodoo engine of the Shelby GT350. Instead, the 5.0-liter Coyote of this Blue Oval toy has been gifted with a stroker kit that takes the displacement to the said value. And we haven't even reached the fun part.
You see, the motor is now aided by a pair of turbochargers. Supplied by Comp, these oil-cooled 6265 units feature pink centers, blue compressor wheels and black housings.
Moving on to the exterior of the machine, the custom hood, with its massive dome, allows for the extra hardware to sit comfortably. Then we have the massive custom arches, whose visible rivets make them stand out even more.
The posterior of the machine is gifted with a massive ducktail spoiler, which doesn't only cover the boot lid, but also the fenders. Oh, and if we check out the lower rear apron, we'll notice a diffuser-style element.
As for the close-to-zero ride height of the Ford, this is owed to an air suspension, which means you are now looking at the "pose" setup of the hardware.
Of course, the custom wheels also deserve credit for the new look of the car, with these mixing a deep concave profile, fat lips and a two-tone finish.
As highlighted by the Instagram posts of the owner, some of which you can find below, this Mustang GT has yet to reach its final form, so we should be prepared for even more velocity aggression.
