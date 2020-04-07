Ford Mustang "FR500 Offender" Looks Like an Open Invitation

What can you do if you have a fetish for a Ford Mustang that's as rare as the FR500, the wacky racer Ford Performance cooked up and showcased back in 2000? Well, if you happen to be low on cash, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel might have something for you, in the form of a rendering that can bring the insane machine to your screen.
You can regard the pixel magic we have here as a digital replica of the FR500. And, as if the now-retro aero of the pony isn't enough to grab one's attention, the said artist decided to dress the whole thing in red.
Keep in mind that we're talking about a complete effort here, with multiple angles of the infamous Ford having been created. As such, you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy them all.Let's take a bit of time to talk about the original, shall we?
In case you need a little refresher on the said 'Stang, you should know we're talking about a proposal that allowed the pony to one-up the Chevrolet Corvette of the time. And, given the basic technology under the SN-95 Mustang, beating the C5 'Vette was no easy task, even though the first was a factory-built racecar, while the latter was a street model.
However, Ford Racing decided to grab the already-spicy SVT Cobra and take it to a whole new level, one that fans could replicate by ordering parts from the company's catalog, with Car and Driver stating the fruits of the labor could be driven on the street.
The resulting toy, which you can find in the second part of the gallery above, did achieve the said goal, albeit with its price also topping that of the Corvette (the apple-to-orange comparo stops here). Then again, the hardware used along the way was uber-serious.
For one, the machine featured a five-inch wheelbase extension that was possible thanks to a new front suspension, while its engine compartment accommodated a twin-cam 5.0-liter V8 pushing out 415 horsepower. Oh, and let's not forget the six-speed manual tranny.
My Absolute dream car, SN95 Mustang with FR500 Kit on it, seen a red sn95 available on @maplemotors i really wish i could have that car when i go to US oneday.. would make the car looked just like this