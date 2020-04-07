Ford Mustang "FR500 Offender" Looks Like an Open Invitation

View this post on Instagram

My Absolute dream car, SN95 Mustang with FR500 Kit on it, seen a red sn95 available on @maplemotors i really wish i could have that car when i go to US oneday.. would make the car looked just like this d #ford #fordmustang #mustang #mustangcobra #sn95 #sn95sonly #sn95fr500 #fr500 #mustangfr500 #badassmustangs #superfords #50mustang #americanmuscle #musclecar #musclecarsonly #modernmuscle #sn95mustang

Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Apr 6, 2020 at 10:46am PDT