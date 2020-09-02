Ford F-150 Drift Truck Looks Like a Modern SVT Lightning

While most people take a look at the new 2021 Ford F-150 and wonder about aspects such as the towing capacity, there are certain aficionados out there who can't wait to get their hands on the truck, only to slice this up and turn it into a sliding machine. And we're here to discuss this with the help of the now-old F-150 drift truck portrayed in this rendering.
This slip angle-converted F-150 was supposed to be more than a pixel portrait - skilled builder Brad DeBerti planned to use these "blueprints", which were put together by digital artist Yasid Oozeear and come up with a real-world incarnation of the contraption for last year's SEMA show.
However, as the specialist explains in the Instagram post below, things changed quite a bit, which led to the project using a Toyota Tacoma instead.
"Fun fact: at first we were building an F150 then it changed halfway through," DeBerti explains.
And, to return to the new F-150 mentioned in the intro, it looks like the Blue Oval project might just happen after all, as the builder hints: "This build isn’t out of the picture still,"
Since the Tacoma's engine bay accommodates a Toyota TRD NASCAR Cup V8, could we expect the same kind of motor to animate this potential project?
As much as we wish for the V8 dominating the hooning scene (hey, this rendering shows a supercharged one up front!), the increasing pressure to reduce emissions might see the F-150 sporting a twin-turbo V6. You see, not only has Ford Performance replaced the V8s with TT V6s in all its products (minus the Mustang), but the next-gen NASCAR Cup racer, which is set to debut next year, is also rumored to lose a pair of cylinders.
It's not easy to look past the super-sized aero bits of this proposal, especially those adorning the posterior. But, if we do that, we might just imagine this machine cast in the role of the F-150 SVT Lightning (think: short cab, short bed and a serious road handling focus) that Ford has yet to revive.
Rendering's of @theperformancetruck Ford F-150 version. Fun fact at first we were building an F150 then it changed half way through. It's a been awesome working with @yasiddesign on our ideas back and forth. This build isn't out of the picture still