Ford Eluminator Crate Motor Leaked, Has Mustang Mach-E GT Origins

Not exactly a true bolt-in affair, the Eluminator may receive all the necessary hardware to become a bolt-in swap at some point in the future. A dual-motor setup is plausible as well, but we also have to mention the elephant in the room. Considering how many batteries the Ford Motor Company needs to make for the Mustang Mach-E and 2022 model year F-150 Lightning pickup truck, a complete package may be a few years away. Part number M-9000-MACHE is listed by Ford Performance at $3,900 with 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm) of torque on deck. The crate motor spins to 13,800 revolutions per minute, features a gear ratio of 9.05:1, weighs 205 pounds (93 kilograms), originates from the Mustang Mach-E GT, and it’s made in Mexico where FoMoCo also makes the Mustang Mach-E.The package further includes the HV motor to traction inverter harness, LV harness, and ventilation tube assembly. Components that aren’t included in the aforementioned price come in the guise of a traction inverter, control system, and battery. 50-state street legal as per the California Air Resources Board, the Eluminator has a lot of potential in a varied selection of vehicles.From the old-school Falcon to the Fox-body Mustang and Bronco, this fellow promises to change the driving experience dramatically. 317 pound-feet may not seem like much at first glance, but remember that electric motors develop torque instantly while gas engines have to be revved.The Eluminator measures 570 millimeters (22.4 inches) front to back, 370 millimeters (14.5 inches) in height, and 345 millimeters (13.5 inches) in width. Far more compact than a small-block V8 from Chevrolet Performance, this motor would also fit under the hood of a Suzuki Jimny.Not exactly a true bolt-in affair, the Eluminator may receive all the necessary hardware to become a bolt-in swap at some point in the future. A dual-motor setup is plausible as well, but we also have to mention the elephant in the room. Considering how many batteries the Ford Motor Company needs to make for the Mustang Mach-E and 2022 model year F-150 Lightning pickup truck, a complete package may be a few years away.