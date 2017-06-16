Ford Details 2018 F-150 Engine Options, 2018 Expedition Towing Capacity

Let’s start with the bread and butter of the Blue Oval in the U.S. For 2018, the F-150
loses the base V6 of yesteryear and welcomes an all-new 3.3-liter. The naturally aspirated mill features dual port and direct injection to maximize power, torque, and gas mileage. Rated at 290 ponies and 265 pound-feet from 4,000 rpm, the 3.3 is 8 horsepower and 12 pound-feet up on the old 3.5-liter Ti-VCT plant.
The rest of the lineup consists of a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in two states of tune, and the big daddy 5.0-liter V8. Performance wise, the mills boast 325 hp and 400 lb-ft at 2,750 rpm, 375 hp and 470 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm, 450 hp and 510 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm, and 395 hp and 400 lb-ft at 3,850 rpm, respectively. Fuel economy numbers aren’t available for the time being, nor are details on the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel
that will be introduced next spring.
In the case of the 2018 Ford Expedition
, there’s only one powertrain available. Paired to the company’s 10-speed automatic transmission, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 churns out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet at 3,500 rpm on 87 octane. These figures apply to the XL, XLT, and Limited trim levels. As for the top-of-the-line Platinum, 93-octane gas translates to 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet from 3,250 rpm.
Being based loosely on the F-150, the new-generation Expedition also happens to be pretty capable at towing stuff. In fact, the 9,300-pound rating makes it the best in its class. 300 pounds lighter
than the 2017 model, the 2018 Expedition further brags with Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a technology designed to make it easier for the driver to tow and haul with utmost confidence.
Both models are scheduled to arrive in dealer showrooms this fall.