Ford Dealers Are Already Marking Up the F-150 Lightning $30,000

More on this:

1 Next-Gen Mustang Set for 2023 Debut, AWD and Hybrid Versions Still Rumored

2 See This 1924 Ford Model T Runabout Come Back to Life After Years in Storage

3 It's Official: Ford Mustang Mach-e Gearing Up for Police Duty in New York City

4 1952 Ford F-1 Went From Rust Heap to Black Boss 302CI Single Cab Racer-Cruiser

5 New York to Spend $420 Million to Make Public Vehicles All-Electric by 2035