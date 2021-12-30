This Beige 1986 Volvo 240 DL Wagon Shows Just 49k Miles

Roughly one-third of all 240s produced were wagons. This particular example, a 1986 model finished in oh-so-classy beige over a brown interior, is arguably the nicest one available to purchase nowadays.
Chassis number YV1AX8858G1708249 is offered by a dealership at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. The current high bid of $22,500 doesn’t exceed the original suggested retail price of a 240 DL wagon. Adjusted for inflation, $14,860 converts to just around $37,685 in contemporary bucks.
Online valuation tools peg the boxy people hauler at $11,400 in excellent condition and $18,300 for a concours-like car, which goes to show just how special chassis number YV1AX8858G1708249 truly is. Acquired by the selling party in October 2021, the long-roofed Swede is all the more special because it shows less than 49,000 miles (78,858 kilometers) on the clock.
Offered with a clean history report, service records, and no underbody rust thanks to dry ice treatment, the car is riding on 14-inch wheels featuring Volvo hubcaps and 195/75 all-season tires. One of the rear brake calipers and all four brake hoses were allegedly replaced in December 2019 along with the rear hatch struts. Service performed two years ago further included the timing belt and tensioner, front engine-seal, exhaust muffler, and 12-volt battery.
Heated front seats and manual air conditioning make this 240 DL a worthy candidate for daily driving, and the interior goodies list also includes a cassette stereo from Alpine. A four-spoke steering wheel fronts a 6,500-rpm tachometer and a speedometer that goes to 120 miles per hour (193 kilometers per hour). B230 is the codename of the 2.3-liter plant hiding under the hood, which makes 114 ponies and 136 pound-feet (185 Nm).
Lovingly described by the dealership as “the elbow-patched sweater of the car world,” this cool wagon is definitely going to sell for big money.
